Scott Galusha can’t wait for the Hastings Sodbusters’ season opener.
The beginning of the third season for the Sodbusters and the Expedition League will mark Galusha’s first opener as co-owner and general manager of the franchise.
The one big question that remains is when that season opener will actually take place.
On Friday, the Expedition League announced that it is postponing the start of its season from May 26. Multiple contingency schedules have been formulated, and the league will wait a couple weeks to see how things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic before making a decision on how to move forward with a 2020 season.
“I really think if we play baseball it will be part of the healing process,” Galusha said. “You can talk about it just being baseball, but it is low-cost family entertainment and there is a need to get people out there.
“We’re looking at ways that we can have a season and do it safely. We want to be part of the healing process in the community. Everybody and their dog wants to have baseball this summer.”
The shutdown of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic has added unexpected hurdles for Galusha, who joined Bryan Frew as an owner of the Sodbusters and took over the GM role near the end of the 2019 season.
Prior to that, there was already a heavy work load in preparing for the 2020 season.
“My wife (Karen) and I knew it would be a lot of work,” Galusha said. “It takes a lot of hard work to put on a quality baseball game. I knew it would take a lot of time. Unfortunately I can no longer coach high school baseball because of the time commitment, but that’s OK.”
While a pandemic shutting down the sports world is an unexpected curveball that no one could have anticipated at the start of the year, Galusha said dealing with things as they come up is part of owning a sports franchise.
“There are highs and lows,” he said. “You get a deal, you lose a deal. You get a player, you lose a player.”
One thing that has been steady even during the pandemic is the community support for the Sodbusters. Galusha said that has remained strong in both Hastings and Grand Island, where he lives.
“I’ve had 10-15 meetings about sponsorships and those have changed into Zoom meetings,” he said. “The great thing is we haven’t lost one sponsor. Some of the businesses are closed right now, but they’ve promised to keep supporting us. It’s great to be a part of a community like that, and that’s in both Hasting and Grand Island.”
If the Expedition League does take the field at some point this summer, it might be one of a dwindling number of collegiate wood bat leagues to do so. Some, such as the Cape Cod League, have already canceled their seasons.
Galusha is excited about the roster that he is compiling for this summer. He said his relationships in baseball have helped attract high-quality players with most of them coming from states in a straight line of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
And he wants his relationship to be with more than just the player who is coming to Hastings.
“I won’t sign a player without talking to his parents,” Galusha said. “A 20-year-old prospect wants to be told one thing. But parents want to be told other things. Educating kids is a big part of it. Being able to talk with parents over Zoom has been important.”
While the Sodbusters’ roster isn’t quite finalized, Galusha likes the players who will be coming to Hastings. He said a couple of pitchers are among the standouts already signed.
Kevin Stevens from Texas-Rio Grande Valley struck out 31 batters over 20.2 innings during his abbreviated college season this spring. He had a 3.48 ERA and held Kansas State without a hit while striking out nine over five innings in his first start of the season..
“He’s a dude,” Galusha said. “He can throw 93-95 mph.”
Ray Ray Douglas of Des Moines Area Community College is another pitcher with velocity in the 90s.
Galusha can’t wait see what the Hastings Sodbusters can do on the field this summer. But for now, the wait continues to see if they have that opportunity.
