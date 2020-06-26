HASTINGS – Due to Directed Health Measures limiting attendance, the people in the stands at Duncan Field were a little more spread out and sparse than usual for a Hastings Sodbusters season opener Friday.
And the Sodbusters couldn’t quite send those fans home happy.
After spotting the Fremont Moo a 6-run lead, Hastings tried to battle back but ultimately fell short 7-4.
Fremont’s five-run sixth inning proved to be too much to overcome.
“I was happy with everything,” Hastings coach Bill Clay said. “We had a defensive lapse in that one inning, that sixth inning where they scored the runs. We should have been out of that inning. We had a double-play ball that we didn’t finish business on, but I’m proud of them. They came out here and could have quit when they got down early. “It came down to we’re one base hit from behind right back in the ball game. So we’re good.”
Fremont led 1-0 after five innings, scoring one unearned run and managing only two hits against a trio of Sodbuster pitchers.
But things changed for the Moo in the top of the sixth against the fourth Hastings hurler, Christian Colmenares (Skyline).
With one out, Fremont strung together a walk and five straight singles. Eight batters eventually reached safely, including one on the mishandled double-play ball, to help the Moo suddenly extend its lead to 6-0.
Fremont pitchers James Scurto (Midland) and Brody Sintek (Wayne State) combined to not allow a hit through five innings.
Despite drawing a total of 10 walks throughout the game, Hastings couldn’t find a way to make the Moo pitchers pay.
Grand Island Senior High graduate Cole Evans gave the Sodbusters’ offense a spark
by leading off the bottom of gave the sixth with a triple to right centerfield. He scored on a groundout by Hastings St. Cecilia grad Grant Schmidt.
Schmidt (Fort Hays State) drove in another run in the next inning with a high-hopper infield single to the shortstop to plate fellow Hastings native Connor Laux (Cloud County CC).
The Sodbusters then came to life with Mike Decker (Columbia) hitting a two-run single with two outs to close the gap to 6-4.
But Hastings couldn’t come any closer. Nebraska pitcher Kyle Perry went the final 2 1/3 innings. After allowing three of the first four batters he faced to reach, he retired the final six in a row.
With 10 stranded baserunners, missed opportunities were a big story for the home team.
“We get two runners on to lead off the eighth, and nobody scored – things like that,” Clay said. “Somebody’s got to step up and get the big hit. It’ll happen. We just didn’t do it tonight.”
Despite the long layoff these college players faced after their spring seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clay said there are no excuses.
“I told Bryan (Frew), the assistant coach, here’s the deal – it’s the first game of the season for both teams, and they’ve got eight hits at the time and we have one,” he said. “So I’m not going to use that we’re rusty or we’re whatever because we’ve been getting quality at bats in intrasquad games and things like that.
“They just beat us tonight. That sums it up.”
The teams continue their 3-game series Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
