Six area teams, including a pair of No. 1 seeds, will take part in next week’s state boys basketball tournament when play begins on March 12.

One of those top seeds is Grand Island Central Catholic, which is 23-3 and atop the bracket in Class C-2. The Crusaders open at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast against Palmyra (19-6).

The other area top seed is Adams Central (24-1) in Class C-1. The Patriots meet another area team in the first round – St. Paul (19-7).

Adams Central defeated the Wildcats twice this season, including in a subdistrict final. The rematch takes place at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

Hastings (21-3) makes its first state appearance in 16 years and opens against Omaha Roncalli (21-4) at 8:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5) joins GICC in the C-2 field. The Cardinals take on defending state champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (26-0) at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast.

Fullerton (19-5) makes its third consecutive state appearance. The Warriors face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-3) at 2 p.m. at Lincoln East in the Class D-1 opening round.

