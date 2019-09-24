Honored prior to the game, the Northwest softball team’s members of the class of 2020 made sure their contest against Adams Central was seniors night, too.
Emily Stein tossed a one-hitter, Shay Fila and Skylee Nelson each drove in three runs and Kenzie Palu had a pair of hits. Those contributions by seniors led the Vikings to a 10-0 four-inning shutout of the Patriots at Veterans Athletic Complex.
“The eight seniors that we’ve got are second to none,” Northwest coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “They’ve done a lot for Northwest softball, and it was fun for them to get to perform like they did tonight against a good Adams Central team.
“It’s been fun working with them, and hopefully we have a fun run to the finish.”
Stein limited the Patriots (13-7) to one hit. Teagan Abbott singled with one out in the fourth when the ball took a bad hop past Nelson at shortstop.
“Emily was looking really good,” said Fila, who is the Vikings’ catcher. “She was hitting her spots really well tonight, and they couldn’t touch the ball.”
After a scoreless first inning, Class B No. 10-rated Northwest (15-5) used two hit batters and a walk to help score three runs in the second.
The Vikings put the game away with seven runs in the third. Fila and Nelson had back-to-back two-run singles.
“We were all hitting the ball really hard tonight,” Fila said. “It felt really good.”
Northwest was playing its sixth game in five days and also drove to Cozad on Thursday before rain pushed back that game one day.
The Vikings looked anything but tired as they extended their winning streak to eight games.
“The girls have amazed me this week,” Ritzdorf said. “We had to drive to Cozad twice, then we had that tough tournament where it got hot on Saturday. To rebound and beat York (on Monday) and then beat Adams Central tonight, that’s just a testament to the girls. That’s a great job by them and a great job by our leaders.”
Fila said a smart approach is keeping Northwest fresh.
“We’re not throwing the ball every day,” she said. “We try to keep it limited how much we throw the ball. We also try to get as much rest as we can.”
With subdistricts less than two weeks away, Northwest likes the momentum it is building towards the postseason.
“With our winning streak, we’re really getting up in the dugout,” Fila said. “It’s starting to show.”
Ritzdorf said: “We went through that tough, tough stretch in early September. We learned some lessons and got exposed a little bit, you could say. Now we’re working on things we need to work on, and the girls are stepping up. It’s not always the same girl every night. It’s different girls in different spots.”
Adams Central (13-7) 000 0—0 1 0
Northwest (15-5) 037 x—10 6 0
WP—Stein. LP—Carpenter.
