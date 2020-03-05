LINCOLN – A strong second half lifted Adams Central into the Class C-1 semifinals.
The No. 7 Patriots outscored No. 3 Chadron 27-13 in the second half to carry them to a 44-30 win Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
After the two teams were tied at 17-all at the half, Adams Central started the second half with a 10-0 spurt and went on from there.
“You can really feel our girls get into a rhythm in the third and fourth quarters there,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “We were able to step into some shots that we weren’t able to hit in the first half. We did a great job hitting some shots and extending that lead out.”
Libby Trausch scored a game-high 18 points, 13 of which came in the second half, to lead the Patriots. She started the second half with a 3-pointer. Then Jessica Babcock scored the next six points as Adams Central’s confidence rose with each possession as the lead grew to as many as 18 points.
Trausch said the second half was a fun one for her and her teammates, especially since the Patriots were at state last year.
“I felt like we had more experience since we played here last year and it’s a good time playing here,” she said.
Chadron coach Jonn McLain credited Adams Central for its second-half performance.
“They really played very disciplined with their defense,” he said. “They were able get it rolling in the second half and we weren’t.”
Olivia Reed led Chadron with 13 points, but nine came in the first quarter where the Cardinals built a 12-8 lead. However, Reed committed her third foul in the second quarter.
In the second half, Chadron was 4 of 28 from the floor. McLain said Reed's foul trouble affected the Cardinals.
“We couldn’t get it rolling to her as much as we would like to,” McLain said. “They took away other options too. We just couldn’t make enough plays so the credit goes to Adams Central.”
The Patriots won the rebounding battle 39-24 with Trausch leading the way with nine.
“We were able to rebound very well today. That’s been the story for us all season long and that made a big difference,” Smith said. “The girls understand that when the shot goes up, they need to get into good position to get those rebounds.”
Smith said its schedule is a reason why Adams Central is in the position it is now. The Patriots had to battle a tough schedule with four losses being to state tournament teams like twice to Class B Northwest and Hastings St. Cecilia and Grand Island Central Catholic.
“We were blessed to be in the Central Conference and this is a reason why. Our tough games that we play is a big deal because it prepares us,” he said.
Adams Central will play against No. 2 North Bend, a 48-33 win over No. 5 West Point-Beemer, at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 10:45 a.m. Friday. Trausch said a semifinal appearance didn’t seem possible as the Patriots had to deal with injuries during the season.
“With everything we’ve been through, I didn’t think we would make it this far,” Trausch said. I think we’ve got confident with each other and are just playing well right now.”
