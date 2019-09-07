Lexington Invite
LEXINGTON — St. Paul claimed the Lexington Invite title Saturday.
The Class C-1 No. 4 Wildcats defeated Holdrege 25-14, 25-8 to open the tournament. Brooke Poppert led the attack with nine kills, while Olivia added 19 asissts.
St. Paul then post a 25-16, 25-20 victory over C-1 No. 7 Broken Bow. Josie Jakubowski had nine points, while Brooke Poppert chipped in six. Olivia Poppert had 22 assists and Paige Lukasiewicz had 15 digs.
The Wildcats posted a 25-18, 25-12 victory over North Platte St. Patrick’s in the championship. Jakubowski had six kills and five ace serves to lead St. Paul (5-0), while Jenna Jakubowski had five kills and Olivia Poppert had 19 assists.
The Indians finished 2-1. They opened with a 25-13, 25-23 win over Hastings. Majesta Valasek led the way with 12 kills, 11 digs and five ace serves. Kailyn Scott added 24 assists.
In the loss to St. Paul, Valasek posted seven kills, while Kya Scott added nine digs.
Broken Bow finished the day with a 25-13, 29-27 win over Chase County. Valasek had 16 kills, while Kya Scott had 12 digs and Kailyn Scott chipped in 22 assists.
Wahoo Tournament
WAHOO — The Ord volleyball team went 2-1 at the Wahoo Tournament Saturday.
The Chants opened with a 25-23, 25-22 win over Omaha Roncalli, then fell to Lincoln Christian 25-15, 25-18. Ord finished the day by defeating Omaha Concordia 25-22, 28-26.
Scotus Invite
COLUMBUS — The Twin River volleyball team went 0-3 at the Columbus Scotus Invite Saturday.
The Titans fell to Class C-1, No. 10 Columbus Scotus 25-11, 25-11. Marissa Morris led Twin River with five kills and eight digs, while Eva Fehringer had seven assists and nine digs.
Twin River then lost a 25-15, 25-15 decision to Pierce. Morris led the way with five kills and seven digs, while Fehringer added 12 assists and seven digs.
The Titans finished the day with 25-16, 25-13 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic. Morris had five kills and eight digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.