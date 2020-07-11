Seward takes pair from U-Save Pharmacy
SEWARD — Seward swept a pair of games from U-Save Pharmacy Saturday.
The Grand Island seniors dropped the opener 9-1 in six innings, while falling in the second game 8-0 in five innings. Both games were called due to the eight-run mercy rule.
U-Save scored its lone run of the doubleheader in the fifth inning of the first game as Michael Moreno scored on a Caden Jerecke RBI single. Moreno had two hits in the game.
Grand Island was held to one hit in the second game. Ariel Hernandez had the lone hit in the contest.
Game One
U-Save Pharmacy 000 010—1 5 8
Seward 120 321—9 7 1
WP—Groff. LP—Asche. 2B—S: Rath.
Game Two
U-Save Pharmacy 000 00—0 1 1
Seward 100 25—8 9 1
WP—Novacek. LP—Moreno. 2B—S: Hughes. 3B—S: Sukup
Five Points Bank splits with Bennington
BENNINGTON — The Five Points Bank baseball team split with Bennington Saturday.
The Grand Island juniors won the opener 9-6 but lost the second game 12-0 in five innings.
In the first game, Five Points Bank scored four runs in the fourth inning to take control. Carson Leiting led the offense by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and scored three runs. Jacob Nesvara was 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI, while Tycen Nelson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Tyler Fay pitched five inning in getting the win, striking out 10 batters and gave up four hits.
In the second game, Bennington jumped on Grand Island 3-0 in the first inning and never looked back. Kevin Ramos was 2 for 2.
Game One
Five Points Bank 201 402 0—9 9 2
Bennington 200 003 1—6 7 1
WP—Fay. LP—NA. 2B—FPB: Nesvara.
Game Two
Five Points Bank 000 00—0 5 6
Bennington 315 3X—12 8 1
WP—NA. LP—Nelson. 2B—FPB: Fay.
Dinsdale takes two on day two in tourney
LINCOLN — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball went 2-0 during the second day of the Capital City Clash.
The Grand Island juniors won their first game over Norris 9-6. They took control with a five-run fourth to take a 8-2 lead.
Dinsdale connected on four doubles in the contest, two of which came from Jovani Cervantes, who had an RBI. Ryan Michalski was 2 for 4 with a RBI and a double.
Aidnen Beren took the victory, giving up six hits and had three strikeouts.
Grand Island then defeated Elkhorn 9-3 where they had 14 hits.
Caiden Rath led the offense 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles, while Hunter Jensen was 2 for 3 with a RBI.
Bo Douglass was the winner as he gave up two hits and had six strikeouts.
Dinsdale improves to 4-0 in the tournament and will play in Sunday’s 11 a.m. game at Sherman Field.
Game One
Dinsdale Automotive 300 510—9 7 4
Norris 020 120—5 6 4
WP — Beran. LP — Auman. 2B — TDA: Cervantes 2. Michalski, Kenna. N: Hosak.
Game Two
Dinsdale Automotive 101 022 3—9 14 2
Elkhorn 030 000 0—3 4 4
WP—Douglass. LP—Schiessler. 2B—TDA: Rath 2, Kleint. E: Fedde.
