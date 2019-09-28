VOLLEYBALL
GICC finishes second at Holdrege Tournament
HOLDREGE — Grand Island Central Catholic went 2-1 to take second at the Holdrege Tournament.
The Class C-2, No. 2 Crusaders opened with a 25-4, 25-9 win over Holdrege. Avery Kalvoda led the Crusaders with seven kills, while Lauryn Willman had seven ace serves, and Kate McFarland added six.
GICC defeated Minden 27-25, 25-15 where they were down 20-11 in the first set. Gracie Woods led the way with seven kills, while sisters Avery and Allison Kalvoda each had six. Katie Maser dished out 25 assists.
The Crusaders fell to No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia for the second time this season, this time 20-25, 25-19, 25-18. Avery Kalvoda paced GICC with 10 kills, while Allison Kalvoda added nine. Maser had 32 assists.
SOFTBALL
Northwest goes 2-1 at Crete tourney
CRETE — Class B No. 10-rated Northwest went 2-1 to finish in third place at Saturday’s Crete Invitational.
The Vikings (18-6) opened with a 4-3 walk-off win over Seward. Shay Fila singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a full-count pitch.
Fila, Emily Stein and Avyn Urbanski all finished with two hits. Stein, who hit a home run, also picked up the win in relief, allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks over two innings.
Northwest gave Class B No. 2 Crete all it could handle before falling 2-1. The Cardinals (21-1), coming off their first loss of the year to Beatrice, scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Fila and Maddy Cushing each had two of Northwest’s seven hits. Stein took the loss, allowing the two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. It was the second time this season that Crete won by only one run and snapped the Vikings’ 10 game winning streak.
Northwest rebounded to blank Bishop Neumann 8-0.
Alicyn O’Neill went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run. Skylee Nelson, Kenzie Palu and Cushing all added two hits.
Stein went the distance, allowing three hits while piling up 14 strikeouts with no walks.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Northwest coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “This is a big tournament and is almost like a mini state tournament. To go 2-1 was a great accomplishment.
Seward 210 000 0—3 7 0
Northwest 200 001 1—4 9 3
WP—Stein. HR—NW, Stein.
Northwest 100 000 0—1 7 0
Crete 000 200 x—2 3 0
LP—Stein. 2B—Nelson 2, O’Neill. HR—O’Neill.
Northwest 000 201 5—8 12 0
Neumann 000 000 0—0 3 1
WP—Stein. LP—Sabatka. 2B—NW: Nelson 2, O’Neill.
Islanders drop two at Southeast Tourney
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 0-2 at the Lincoln Southeast Tournament.
The Islanders fell to Class B, No. 5 Norris 8-1. Stacey Wells was 2 for 3 with a double.
Grand Island then dropped a 14-3 decision to Lincoln Pius X. Wells and Kamdyn Barrientos each went 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI.
The Islanders were supposed to play McCook in their final game, but was canceled because of rain.
Grand Island 010 000—1 4 1
Norris 103 21X—7 8 1
WP — Wiggins. LP — Martinez. 2B — GI: Wells. HR — GI: Wiggins, VanderHamm, White
Lincoln Pius X 036 14—14 14 1
Grand Island 001 20—3 8 5
WP — NA. LP —Martinez. 2B — GI: Barrientos, Wells.
