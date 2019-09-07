CROSS COUNTRY
Northwest boys win Cozad Invite
COZAD — Five top 20 finishers helped Northwest be very successful at the Cozad Invite.
That helped the Vikings take home the team title with 39 points, two better than North Platte Saturday.
Trevor Fisher led Northwest with a fourth-place finish (17:55), while John Campbell came in seventh (18:07.0), Colby Hayes finished 13th (18:20.8), Caleb Harb taking 15th (18:25.6) and AJ Warner was 16th (18:28.2).
The Northwest girls came in seventh with 122 points. Megan Freeman was the high finisher for the Vikings in taking 23rd (23:27.16).
Cozad Invite
Boys
Team Standings
Northwest 39, North Platte 41, Hastings 51, Sidney 65, Milford 84, Broken Bow 113, McCook 113, Holdrege 126, Cozad 161, Ogallala 190, NP St. Patrick’s 194, Kearney 214,
Individual Standings
1, Evan Caudy, NP, 17:20.7; 2, Joel Bradley, NP, 17:48.5; 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, SID, 17:53.5; 4, Trevor Fisher, NW, 17:55.0; 5, Gabriel Estrada, COZ, 17:55.8; 6, Bryant Fulmer, HOL, 18:00.7; 7, John Campbell, NW, 18:07.0; 8, Landon Eckhardt, HAS, 18:07.1; 9, Jonathan Lopez, HAS, 18:13.5; 10, Brandon Tucker, McC, 18:17.9; 11, Lane Russell, BB, 18:17.9; 12, Cameron Brauer, SID, 18:17.9; 13, Colby Hayes, NW, 18:20.8; 14, Aaron Schsner, HAS, 18:21.3; 15, Caleb Harb, NW, 18:25.6.
Other NW runners: 16, AJ Warner, 18:28.2; 36, Payton King, 19:13.7.
Girls
Team Standings
McCook 32, North Platte 41, Hastings 64, NP St. Patricks 74, Milford 79, Kearney 95, Northwest 122, Sidney 122, Ogallala 144, Maxwell 181, Broken Bow 206, South Loup 224.
Individual Standings
1, Chelsey Espinosa, HAS, 20:38.5; 2, Miah Huppens, OGA, 21:03.6.; 3, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 21:07.1; 4, Mallory Applegate, COZ, 21:23.2; 5, Kenzie Hurlbert, HOL, 21:32.1; 6, Samantha Rodewald, McC, 21:45.1; 7, Kate Steinke, NPSP, 21:59.2; 8, Nelia Rivas, NP, 21:59.8; 9, Genna Blakely, NPSP, 22:10.6; 10, Elsi Rodewald, McC, 22:16.7; 11, Grace Cappel, McC, 22:19.7; 12, Alexis Hoatson, NP, 22:22.7; 13, Shawna Wilkinson, McC, 22:23.4; 14, Karyn Burkholder, COZ, 22:28.1; 15, Hayley Miles, NPSP, 22:29.8.
NW runners: 23, Megan Freeman, 23:27.16; 28, Bailey Adams, 23:39.29; 34, Madeline Krolikowski, 24:10.32; 37, Sydney Fisher, 24:38.69; 38, Mya Eriksen, 24:54.97; 39, Alyssa Earl, 24:56.26.
SOFTBALL
Vikings finish second at Fairbury Invite
FAIRBURY — The Northwest softball team finished second at the Fairbury Invite Saturday.
The Vikings (7-2) took care of Freeman 13-0 in three innings. They scored 13 runs in the second inning. Maddy Cushing led the offense by going 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs.
Northwest then defeated Milford 7-1. Emily Stein gave up only two hits and had 13 strikeouts, while also producing a home run for the Viking offense.
Then the Vikings fell to Class C No. 1 Fairbury 6-5 in nine innings. Northwest jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the sixth before the Jeffs came back. The Vikings had seven hits with three doubles. Kenzie Paul was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Game One
Freeman 000—0 1 3
Northwest 1(13)X—14 6 0
WP — Stein. LP — NA. 2B — Cushing.
Game Two
Milford 000 000 1—1 3 1
Northwest 000 232 X—7 11 0
WP — Stein. LP — NA. 3B — NW: Fila. HR — NW: Stein.
Game Three
Northwest (7-2) 000 013 010—5 7 3
Fairbury 000 100 311—6 9 1
WP — Mans. LP — Stein. 2B — NW: Stein, O’Neill, Nelson.
Islanders take fourth at Millard North Invite
MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High softball finished the Millard North Invite with a fourth-place finish.
After going 1-1 on Friday, the Islanders finished with a 7-6 loss to Class A No. 10 Elkhorn South.
Brianne Lawver went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Islander offense, while Kamdyn Barrientos was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a double.
“It was a very good game by both teams. We did a nice job of timely hitting and moving runners,” GISH coach K.C. Hehnke said. “Elkhorn South hit two homeruns at key times with runners on base to make a difference in this game.”
Elkhorn South 200 023—7 12 3
Grand Island 002 040—6 10 3
WP — NA. LP — Martinez. 2B — GI: Barrientos, Lawver.
GICC goes 1-2 at McCook Tourney
McCOOK — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 1-2 at the McCook Invite Saturday.
The Crusaders opened with an 11-2 five-inning win over Gothenburg. Shayla Kucera led the way by going 2 for 4 with a double, while Alexis Mudloff and Boston Boucher were both 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
GICC then dropped a 6-4 decision to McCook. Shelby Stratman was 3 for 3 with a triple to lead the offense.
The Crusaders lost their final game 7-2. Kucera, Stratman and Alex Boon produced the only hits for GICC in the loss.
Game One
Gothenburg 100 10—2 4 4
Grand Island CC 126 2X—11 15 1
WP — Breckner. LP — Coutler. 2B — GICC: Kucera.
Game Two
Grand Island CC 400 00—4 11 0
McCook 310 02—6 14 0
WP — NA. LP — NA. 2B — McC: Martin 2, Coleman, Donovan. 3B — GICC: Stratman.
Game Three
Grand Island CC 100 100—2 3 0
Gering 002 32X—7 13 0
WP — Wiese. LP —Culler. 2B — GER: Island 2, Todd, Muhr.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest rebounds to take third at Beatrice
BEATRICE — The Northwest volleyball team grabbed a third-place finish at the Beatrice Tournament Saturday.
The Vikings opened with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-21 win over Beatrice. Macey Bosard led the way with 16 kills and 15 digs, while Lauren Hauser added eight. Whtiney Brown added 23 assists and 16 digs.
Northwest fell to Class B, No. 3 Waverly 22-25, 25-17, 25-14. Hauser had nine kills, whiel Addie Warner had 10 digs, while Sophie McKinney had nine digs.
“We played a great match with Waverly. We had a lot of long rallies and had to dig some great hits,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We kept our composure going into a tough match. This helped us to have a strong set one.”
The Vikings rebounded to defeat Aurora 25-14, 26-24. Hauser had five kills, while Avery Palu chipped four. Brown had 12 assists and 10 digs. For Aurora, Dummer and Hudson each had four kills, Knust had 11 digs.
Harders said she pleased with the serving and passing went.
“Our focus for the week was serving and passing. We did a good job at this for most of the day,” she said.
Before the match with Northwest, Aurora defeated Malcolm 19-25, 25-21, 25-15 but fell to Elkhorn 25-27, 25-22, 25-14.
Against Malcolm, Gracee Pholmann led the way with eight kills, while Paxtyn Dummer added six kills, three ace serves and 13 digs. Raina Cattau had 14 assists.
Against Elkhorn, Dummer had seven kills and 13 digs. Cassidy Knust led the defense with 21 digs.
