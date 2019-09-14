PREP VOLLEYBALL
Northwest goes 2-2 at Kearney Invite; Islanders go 0-4
KEARNEY — Two Grand Island teams competed at the Kearney Invite Saturday.
The Class B, No. 8 Northwest volleyball team went 2-2 during the tournament, while Grand Island Senior High went 0-4.
The Vikings opened the day by getting revenge over North Platte 25-19, 25-18. The Bulldogs defeated Northwest in four sets on Thursday. Lauren Hauser and Avery Palu each paced the Vikings with six kils, while Macey Bosard chipped in five. Rylie McNelis also had five kills and also had 11 assists, while Whitney Brown had 12 assists and three aces.
Northwest then fell to Kearney 25-21, 25-22. Palu and Elle Apfel each led the Vikings with five kills. Brown had 10 assists.
The Vikings ended the day with a 25-13, 25-15 loss to Class A, No. 4 Gretna. Apfel led Northwest with four kills, while Palu, Bosard and McNelis all had three. McNelis also had 12 assists.
Grand Island opened with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 loss to Kearney. Ella Beckstrom and Anna McCoy each led the Islanders with seven kills, while Tori Hale added 16 assists.
The Islanders then fell to Gretna 25-8, 25-18. McCoy paced GISH with four kills, while Katie Wemhoff had six digs.
Grand Island lost a 25-16, 25-20 match to North Platte, where McCoy had seven kills and Beckstrom chipped in six kills and three ace serves. Hale had 16 assists.
In the city battle, Northwest defeated Grand Island 25-16, 25-13. Palu, Bosard and Hauser all led the Vikings with four kills, while Brown had 10 digs. Rylie McNelis had 14 set assists. For the Islanders, Beckstrom had six kills, while McCoy had four. Hale had nine assists.
Northwest heads to Class B, No. 2 Waverly on Tuesday, while Grand Island hosts Class A, No. 9 Lincoln Southwest.
Red Hornets finish third at Elba Tourney
ELBA — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team went 2-1 at the Elba Tourney Saturday.
The Red Hornets opened wiht a 25-10, 25-7 win over Elba. They had 15 ace serves in the match.
Heartland Lutheran fell to High Plains 25-19, 25-12. Brianna VanBibber had five kills, while Maggie Bexten chipped in four. Mollie Bexton and Carlie Maier each had eight digs.
The Red Hornets (6-7) rebounded to defeat McCool Junction 25-16, 25-19. Maier had eight kills, while Mollie Bexten had seven, while Brynn Saddler had six assists.
“I was pleased to see the girls bounce back the way they did against McCool Junction,” HL coach Connie Heigel said. “We were kind of flat against High Plains. We missed eight serves. We served so much better agaisnt McCool Junction.”
PREP SOFTBALL
Crusaders go 1-2 at Hastings Invite
HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 1-2 at the Hastings Invite Saturday.
The Crusaders opened with a 14-2 three-inning loss to Class B, No. 9 Bennington. Shelby Stratman produced the only hit for GICC.
Central Catholic bounced back to defeat Holdrege 12-0 in three innings. The Crusaders produced eight runs in the third inning to take control. Kylie Gangwish was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
GICC finished with a 5-0 loss to No. 2 Hastings. Alexis Mudloff was 2 for 3 to lead the Crusader hitting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.