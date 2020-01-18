BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 70, Doniphan-Trumbull 41
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central stayed unbeaten after routing Doniphan-Trumbull.
Tyler Slechta paced the Patriots, who improved to 13-0, with 17 points, while Travis Niemeyer added 11.
Keithan Stafford led the Cardinals with 10 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-4) 6 7 11 17—41
Adams Central (13-0) 24 17 14 15—70
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 4, Sterner 5, Smith 4, Schultz 3, Hendricks 7, Stock 6, Carpenter 2, Stafford 10.
ADAMS CENTRAL—Slechta 17, Bohlen 3, Smith 3, Niemeyer 11, Anderson 7, Boelhower 6, Lancaster 5, Vonderfecht 3, Foster 8, Lipovsky 7.
Neb. Christian 63, Spalding Aca. 61, OT
CENTRAL CITY — Seth Hower made a short-range shot with two seconds remaining in overtime to help Nebraska Christian slip past Spalding Academy in the first round of the Goldenrod Conference tournament.
Hower finished with a game-high 30 points to lead the Eagles. Drew Perdew added 14 points.
Dawson Murphy put up 27 points for the Shamrocks, who had lost to Nebraska Christian 64-17 on Thursday. Jacob Diessner added 18 points.
Nebraska Christian advances to play at top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
Spalding Academy (4-8) 15 7 13 20 6—61
Neb. Christian (6-8) 14 10 15 16 8—63
SPALDING ACADEMY—Murphy 27, Kleffner 8, D. Diessner 4, J. Diessner 18, Esch 3, Carraher 1.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Perdew 14, Boersen 9, Langemeier 2, Nokelby 8, Hower 30.
Centennial 67, Central City 60
UTICA — Josiah Ohlman put up 15 points during Central City’s loss to Centennial.
Jake Twiss added 14 points for the Bison in the loss.
Central City (4-10) 16 16 14 21—60
Centennial (11-3) 11 18 15 16—67
CENTRAL CITY—Jensen 3, Ohlman 15, Twiss 14, Buckau 2, Lenz 11, McGinnis 12, Bodgett 3.
CENTENNIAL—Nisly 9, Ja. Bargen 24, Gierhan 4, Horne 14, Jo. Bargen 8, Zimmer 8.
Columbus 51, Aurora 44
COLUMBUS — Columbus outscored Aurora 22-15 in the second half to take the win.
Nate Boerkircher led the Huskies with 16 points.
Aurora (4-9) 13 16 7 8—44
Columbus (8-4) 8 21 10 12—51
AURORA—Moural 2, Herzberg 3, Bell 2, Collazo 5, Boerkircher 16, Nachtigal 14, Ramaekers 2.
COLUMBUS—Esch 13, L. Thompson 5, Bl. Thompson 7, Edzards 22, Braasch 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 27
HASTINGS — Jessica Babcock scored a game-high 24 points to lead Adams Central past Doniphan-Trumbull.
Katie Roach paced the Cardinals with 18 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (7-6) 6 6 6 9—27
Adams Central (8-5) 16 19 17 7—59
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Shimmin 2, Roach 18, Brummund 2, Smith 5.
ADAMS CENTRAL—B. Stroh 2, Choyeski 3, A. Stroh 3, Babcock 24, Lang 10, L. Scott 2, C. Scott 3, Wellensiek 4, Dierks 8.
Broken Bow 55, Wood River 22
WOOD RIVER — Class C-1, No. 6 Broken Bow improved to 12-2 after defeating Wood River Saturday.
Hannah Paulk led the Eagles with 15 points in the loss.
Broken Bow (12-2) 15 13 16 11—55
Wood River (7-6) 6 4 6 6—22
BROKEN BOW—NA.
WOOD RIVER—Boucher 4, Paulk 15, Zessin 1, Avilez 2.
Giltner 48, Oscoela 33
GILTNER — Giltner used an 11-2 third quarter to take control against Osceola.
Sydney Janzen led the Hornets with 13 points.
Osceola (2-11) 11 9 2 11—33
Giltner (6-7) 16 9 11 12—48
OSCOELA—NA.
GILTNER—Watson 6, Gallard 6, Hunnicutt 7, Janzen 13, Antle 7, Wiles 9.
Central Valley 59, Spalding Academy 20
CENTRAL CITY — Central Valley moved into Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinals after defeating Spalding Academy.
Vanessa Wood paced the Cougars with 16 points, while Neleigh Poss added 14.
Brooke Keber and Alyssa Dozler each led the Shamrocks with seven points in the loss.
Central Valley takes on second-seeded Palmer at 7:30 p.m. in Palmer.
Spalding Academy (0-12) 4 5 4 7—20
Central Valley (4-11) 24 12 19 4—59
SPALDING ACADEMY—Keber 7, Glaser 2, Bauer 4, Dozler 7.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 4, Poss 14, Wadsworth 3, Wright 4, Wood 16, Butcher 2, Barner 11, Wadas 3, Holley 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.