Norm Manstedt Invite
At CCC
Team Standings
Lincoln East 287.5, Columbus 249, Valentine 171.5, Adams Central 135.5, David City 117, Fremont Bergan 106.5, Wahoo 103, Omaha Creighton Prep 81, Centennial 74, Schuyler 65, Boone Central/NG 54, Battle Creek 53, Oakland-Craig 52, Palmer 41, Columbus Scotus 38, Tekamah-Herman 26, High Plains 21, Crete 9, South Central NE Unified 7.
Championship results
106 — Tristen Obermiller, AC, dec. Gabe Turman, LE, 14-8; 113 — Brandon Baustert, LE, maj. dec. Braiden Kort, AC, 11-1; 120 — Cole Toline, LE, dec. Malachi Bordovsky, WAH, 6-5; 126 — Chris Williams, VAL, dec. Andon Stenger, COL, 9-6; 132 — Nic Swift, LE, dec. Tanner Kobza, COL, 6-5; 138 — Gage Krolikowski, VAL, pinned Christopher Feldner, KC, 2:13; 145 — Brecklin Sperling, LE, pinned Morgan McGinley, VAL, 1:18; 152 — Rylee Iburg, COL, dec. Chase Kammerer, LE, 3-0; 160 — Maxwell Mayfield, LE, pinned Chase Olson, VAL, 5:28; 170 — Grant Lyman, LE, dec. Blayze Standley, COL, 5-3; 182 — Anthony DeAnda, COL, pinned Ethan Villwok, FB, 3:52; 195 — Tony Pray, OCP, maj. dec. Karsten Grape, COL, 14-5; 220 —Peyton Cone, FB, dec. Jacob Deckert, AC, 9-6; 285 — Ge’ Auvienon, LE, pinned Eli Simonson, FB, 3:49.
Aquinas Invite
Team Standings
Pierce 184, David City Aquinas 183, Conestoga 154, Milford 140.5, Broken Bow 122.5, Twin River 109, Norfolk Catholic 60, North Bend 56.5, Nebraska Christian 55.5, Lincoln Christian 55, Fort Calhoun 51, Thayer Central 51, Boys Town 41, Stanton 36, Shelby-Rising City 34.5, Schuyler JV 10.
Championship results
106 — Ely Olberding, FC, dec. Ashton Sinn, TC, 3-0; 113 — Konner Schluckebier, MIL, pinned Brock Bolling, PIE, 3:45; 120 — Hunter Vandenberg, DCA, maj. dec. Braden Ruffner, CON, 11-2; 126 — Casey Faulkenberry, BB, dec. Ethan Zegers, MIL, 8-6, SV-1; 132 — Cameron Williams, CON, pinned Carter Jensen, PIE, 3:45; 138 — Christopher Nickoltie, DCA, dec. Austin Cole, BB, 6-1; 145 — Wyatt Smydra, NC, dec. Jeaven Scdoris, MIL, 6-2; 152 — Ethan Mullaly, NB, dec. Grant Lindsley, SRC, 6-4, SV-1; 160 — Zander Schweitzer, PIE, dec. Jaxson Jones, TR, 9-7; 170 — Brett Tinker, PIE, dec, Issiah Borgmann, STA, 13-9; 182 — Lathan Duda, BB, dec. Owen Snipes, CON, 10-3; 195 — Carl Mundt, NC, tech fall Hunter Thonen, CON, 15-0; 220 — Dylan Kuehler, PIE, pinned Keifer Anderson, BB, 1:43; 285 — Owen Schramm, DCA, pinned Tyler Thomas, BB, 2:30.
Amherst Invite
Team Standings
Plainview 209, Amherst 195, Neligh-Oakdale 146.5, Southwest 111.5, Hi-Line 85, Arcadia-Loup City 85.5, Anselmo-Merna 79, Shelton 50.5, Overton 48, Kenesaw 33.5, South Loup 30, Medicine Valley 26, Aurora JV 20, Cambridge 20, Fullerton 20, SEM 12.
Championship results
106 — Eli Lanham, PLA, over Ashton Dane, PLA, med. forf.; 113 — Zach Dickau, HL, dec. Scout Ashburn, PLA, 2-1; 120 — Brock Kester, NO, dec. Nickolas Kuehn, KEN, 7-0; 126 — Cyrus Wells, AM, maj. dec. Isaiah Shields, AMH, 13-4; 132 — Quentyn Frank, AMH, pinned Garrett Latimer, SW, 5:43; 138 — Nate Christensen, PLA, tech fall over Austin Rudolf, NO, 15-0; 145 — Matt Van Pelt, SW, pinned Jaden Henderson, MV, 3:08; 152 — Will Gunning, PLA, maj. dec. Tryon Calleroz, ALC, 11-3; 160 — Conner Schutz, HL, pinned Matt Christensen, PLA, 1:47; 170 — Alizae Mejia, PLA, pinned Riley Gallaway, AMH, 3:00; 182 —Cole Stokebrand, AMH, pinned Dawson Kaup, NO, 1:49; 195 — Kaleb Pofahl, NO,tech fall Drew Bogard, AMH, 15-0; 220 — Collin Gale, PLA, dec. Jarin Potts, AMH, 6-1, SV-1; 285 — Jakob Jerabek, ALC, pinned Kien Martin, OVE, 3:18.
North Platte Triangular
Hastings 63, Scottsbluff 12
Hastings 39, North Platte 28
North Platte 57, Scottsbluff 24
