LINCOLN – Class B No. 2 Omaha Roncalli made just a few more plays down the stretch than No. 3 Hastings did Thursday.
The Crimson Pride took advantage of two turnovers while going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in overtime to edge the Tigers 60-58 in a state tournament quarterfinal at the Devaney Sports Center.
Jack Dotzler hit all four of his free throws in OT, including two to go ahead with 38.4 seconds left and then two more to give Roncalli a 60-56 cushion with 12.4 seconds to go.
“Whenever you have a Jack Dotzler on your team, he’s going to put you in position to win a game — period,” Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel said. “The kid is a winner — a lot of these guys are winners. In big situations, these are the kinds of guys you want on your side.”
Hastings, which trailed by 12 points in the first quarter, took the first two leads in overtime. Connor Creech, who had 17 points, hit a pair of free throws to give the Tigers a 56-54 lead with 3:15 to go.
But turnovers hurt Hastings from there, and Creech’s shot from the lane to tie missed with 13 seconds remaining.
“It’s overtime, and you have four minutes,” Tigers coach Lance Creech said. “We’re trying to hold the ball and we turn the ball over once. Then we’re trying to drive the ball, we get a good look and we bobble it out of bounds. Those are turnovers you just can’t have when you’re playing the eight best teams in the state. Those are the ones that are going to lose you ballgames essentially. That’s probably what happened.”
Stoffel wasn’t surprised that the game went down to the wire.
“We talked about getting off to a fast start and we did that, but you also knew at some point that Hastings was going to make a run,” Stoffel said. “When you don’t knock down a couple of shots, Hastings is a big team and they do a great job, they’re well-coached, they run good sets and they get the guys they want to shoot the ball.
“When you’re outsized sometimes and they start making shots, it blows up. I have to give Hastings a lot of credit — they played an unbelievable game. We just had two more free throws at the end of the game that were enough to get it done.”
Trailing 44-33 early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers (21-4) began a comeback to force overtime. Conner Creech’s turnaround jumper on the baseline with 2:43 left gave the Tigers a 47-46 advantage, their first lead since it was 1-0.
Taiden Red answered with a 3-pointer on the other end 20 seconds later.
But Creech came back with a 3-point play to give Hastings a 50-49 lead with 2:00 to go.
Red again came through with a 3-pointer to put the Crimson Pride up 52-50 with 1:39 remaining. He finished with 20 points to tie Dotzler for game-high honors.
“Taiden does that every day and I wish I could put into words his work ethic on shooting because it’s unbelievable,” Stoffel said. “The kid works and works and works and then when you think he’s going to go home and get some rest, he goes back to the gym and he shoots some more. “That’s all on him putting in the work and I couldn’t be more happy for him because he deserves it.”
Haggan Hilgendorf, who had 10 points, tied the game with a pair of free throws with 1:39 on the clock.
Roncalli ran down the time from there, but a loose ball forced Red to throw up a desperation long three at the buzzer. It was still was close to the mark, bouncing off the front of the rim.
Omaha Roncalli (22-4) didn’t look like it would need to try a buzzer beater when it got out to a quick start.
The Crimson Pride hit its first three shots to race out to a 7-1 lead 1:39 into the game. That advantage grew to 13-1 just 90 seconds later.
Hastings gained traction after it got its first field goal on a Mike Boeve 3-pointer with 2:42 left to go in the first.
Lance Creech half-joked that the comeback was a simple one.
“Actually it was easy from the standpoint of adjustments because we did nothing that we prepared for,” he said. “When you look at it that way, it was pretty easy because I thought once we got settled down…
“You could see Roncalli’s been in the moment. They’ve been here. You can say what you want – it’s still basketball, it’s still a game – (but) it’s state tournament, man. It’s one-and-done situation and I felt they jumped us quick.”
Jake Schroeder finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
