Michael Bernt provided a big play to start the second quarter for Riverside.
With the Chargers trailing 19-17 entering the frame, Bernt hits a 3-pointer and got fouled to help energize the offense.
Ht hit the free throw to help spark a 23-7 second quarter that turned a two-point deficit into a 14-point halftime lead. That was enough to power Riverside to a 71-39 win over Heartland Lutheran Tuesday.
“Michael has been hitting shots like that all year, and he’s a big shot guy for us,” Charger coach Scott Schmieding said. “I think that really pushed our other guys to get going.”
After the Bernt four-point play, Tredyn Prososki connected on two 3-pointers and a basket that took the lead to 29-20. Bernt made another 3-pointer and a putback, while Trent Carraher had a layup off a steal and two free throws, along with a Charlie Keehn basket, to help push the lead up to 40-22 with 3:39 left in the second quarter.
Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader said that four-point play was a momentum changer.
“That was a huge deal. We preach about closing in on shooters but to do it under control,” he said. “After that, it seemed like we didn’t do a good job getting to shooters. But Bernt and Prososki can shoot the heck out of the ball.”
Josh Rathjen and Eli Omen helped Heartland Lutheran stay close in the third quarter.
Rathjen scored four points, then Oman made a 3-pointer to help the Red Hornets cut the deficit to 45-35.
However, Riverside went on an 8-0 run that ended on back-to-back 3s from Trent Carraher and Prososki for a 53-35 lead going into the fourth quarter. It was all Chargers in the final period, outscoring Heartland Lutheran 18-4.
“We really couldn’t get anything to fall at the start of the third quarter there. Our defense was hanging in there, just kept grinding away,” Schmieding said. “They were getting a basket, and cutting into our lead. Then our shots finally starting falling for us.”
The Chargers hit 10 3-pointers in the contest. Prososki led Riverside with 20 points, while Bernt added 19.
Prososki missed the first seven games of the season before returning at the Ravenna Tournament. He hurt his labrum before football started last fall. Schmieding said he’s glad to have the senior back.
“To have that threat back on the floor makes a huge difference for us,” Schmieding said. “You could tell when he was doing physical therapy that he was anxious to get back out on the floor.”
Quinston Larsen led the Red Hornets with 13 points.
Heartland Lutheran was haunted by 25 turnovers on the night.
“We put ourselves in bad situations all night long,” Bader said. “But that happens when you play hard. First half we did a pretty good job in our turnovers, but once we got down 12 to 14 points, we speed up and that led to a lot of our turnovers. Our kids are making effort plays but you tend to dig your hole deeper when you don’t take care of the ball.”
Riverside hosts Class D-1, No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Friday while Heartland Lutheran takes on Silver Lake Saturday in Grand Island.
Riverside 71, HL Lutheran 39
RIVERSIDE (8-3)
Prososki 7-19 2-2 20, Bernt 7-11 2-3 19, Trey Carraher 3-9 0-0 6, Tren. Carraher 3-9 2-4 10, K. Carraher 1-1 0-0 2, VandeWalle 3-4 0-0 7, Bloom 0-0 1-2 1, Groeteke 0-1 0-2 0, C. Carraher 2-3 0-0 4, Swerczek 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan-Ray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 7-13 71.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (2-8)
Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Oman 2-7 0-0 5, Brandt 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Wiegert 1-3 0-0 3, Bader 2-9 3-7 7, Larsen 5-10 2-2 13, Rathen 2-3 3-6 8, Nyanok 0-1 0-2 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0l. Totals 13-36 8-17 39.
Riverside 17 23 13 18—71
Heartland Lutheran 19 7 9 4—39
3-pointers — R: 10-31 (Prososki 4-13, Bernt 3-6, Tren. Carraher 2-7, Keehn 1-1, Trey Carraher 0-3, Groeteke 0-1), HL 4-12 (Weigert 1-3, Larsen 1-3, Omana 1-2, Jones 1-1, Bader 0-3). Rebounds — R: 30 (Bernt 6), HL 32 (Larsen 12). Turnovers — R 11, HL 25. Fouled out — Bader.
GIRLS
Heartland Lutheran 44, Riverside 26
Heartland Lutheran got over the hump Tuesday night.
After seeing four of their eight losses come by less than seven points, the Red Hornets managed to get a win by defeating Riverside 44-26.
“I’m glad for the girls, because it really helps their confidence,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We’ve been in close games and haven’t been able to finish them. This is good for the girls.”
The defense led the way by forcing 25 turnovers, led by Jessica Zehendner’s nine steals.
After holding on to only a 22-15 halftime lead, Bills said the Red Hornets decided to use a 1-3-1 defense in the second half. Heartland Lutheran held the Chargers to one point in the quarter and took a 33-16 lead going into the final period.
“Coach (Robert) Krall suggested to switch to that because of their perimeter shooting was keeping them in the game,” Bills said. “We hadn’t practiced it a lot during the course of the year but the kids did a great job with it in the second half.”
Carli Maier led the Red Hornets with 14 points, while Brianna Van Bibber chipped in eight.
Breanna Buechter led the Chargers with nine points, while Shelby Naughtin added eight.
Heartland Lutheran hosts Class D-2, No. 5 Silver Lake Saturday, while Riverside welcomes D-1, No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Friday.
Heartland Lutheran 44, Riverside 26
RIVERSIDE (0-12)
Buechter 3-7 2-3 9, Fulton 0-3 0-2 0, Rankin 0-8 3-4 3, Martinsen 1-9 2-7 4, Greger 1-2 0-1, Naughtin 3-11 0-0 8, Walz 0-0 0-0 0, Krick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-41 7-18 26.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (2-8)
Neimeier 3-5 0-0 5, Bexten 2-10 1-2 5, Graham 1-5 1-1 3, Van Bibber 3-9 1-2 8, Maier 3-3 8-16 14, Zehender 2-11 1-4 5, Saddler 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 16-46 12-25 44.
Riverside 10 5 1 10—26
Heartland Lutheran 14 8 11 11—44
3-pointers — R; 3-12 (Naughtin 2-6, Buechter 1-3, Fulton 0-2, Rankin 0-1), HL: 2-11 (Van Bibber 1-4, Neimeier 1-1, Bexten 0-2, Zehender 0-4). Rebounds — R: 32 (Martinsen 8), HL: 33 (Van Bibber 9)Turnovers — R: 25, HL: 17. Fouled out — none.
