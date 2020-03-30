The sports world remains shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, as it should be.
Lives are being lost to COVID-19 at an accelerating rate in the United States. Reducing that number to zero has to be the priority.
Sacrificing the non-essential things that bring us joy and entertainment is a small price to pay to try to save lives and get things back to “normal” as soon as possible.
Still, that doesn’t mean that we can’t feel any sympathy at all for how the steps necessary to try to slow the spread of this pandemic have affected people.
Those seniors in high school or colleges who have likely seen their final spring sports season disappear without a chance to take a final step onto the field, court or course are dealing with something that most athletes never have.
Yet, when this is all over — and we can only hope that it is safely over sooner rather than later — sports will provide an opportunity to heal.
When sports resumed after 9/11, it gave a nation a chance to mourn and celebrate American carrying on all at the same time.
When it is once again safe for 80,000 or 120,000 fans to gather in a stadium on a warm Saturday afternoon to cheer on a football team, we will again have that opportunity to mourn and celebrate together.
Depending upon how long preventative measures needed to contain the spread of coronavirus last, it may seem strange to once again be able to turn on a sporting event on the TV and not already know the end result.
It will be even stranger to gather together in the thousands, squished together six inches apart instead of six feet and be able to give a real contact-to-contact high five to the person next to you whom you have never even met when the home team scores.
Even after this happens, it may be an extended period of time before sports returns to “normal.”
Sports fans have our own circadian rhythm.
We expect March Madness and MLB’s opening day to overlap.
We know that the Masters occurs in April, the Kentucky Derby in May, the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend and the Seattle Mariners are out of a playoff spot by mid-June.
That’s not going to be the case this year.
The UFC seems to be the lone exception with president Dana White claiming the organization will still hold its April 18 pay-per-view card at a site to be determined without fans.
It would be ironic if it does take place, since the main event is a lightweight title bout between undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson.
The duo has been scheduled to fight four different times, but each time the bout has been called off due to injuries (including when Ferguson tore a knee ligament tripping over a cord in a TV studio) or weight cutting issues.
Whenever we do get the all clear, things are going to be different in the sports world. And that’s not even considering whether fans will be allowed to fill the stands at first.
If the best happens, the NBA and NHL will attempt to find ways to hold at least abbreviated playoff formats. Major League Baseball will begin a shortened but still plenty long season.
But what a packed sports calendar this fall could have.
The Indy 500 on Aug. 23? The Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5? A potential bid for a Triple Crown winner taking place in the Belmont Stakes in early October, just as baseball playoffs are firing up (and NBA and NHL players are gearing up for full seasons after a brief offseason)? Maybe a November Masters?
And we will have the odd odd-year 2020 Summer Olympics coming up in 2021.
On the local front, it will be nice to see crowds big and small gather again at high school, middle school and youth sporting events.
The time will come.
For now, we must be patient. Sports aren’t important at this moment.
But what the return of sports will eventually signify couldn’t be any more important.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.