Class C-2 No. 4-rated Grand Island Central Catholic once again put its balanced scoring on display Friday, along with an ability to pile up points if the tempo is right.
For the second straight game, the Crusaders had four starters — and almost all five — score in double figures. Overall, five players did reach double digits as Central Catholic breezed past Holdrege 85-51.
GICC shot a blistering 65.4% (34-for-52) from the floor, with its coldest period the first quarter when it was 8-for-14 (57.1%).
“We scored a lot of points in the paint,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “I thought we moved the ball well and loosened up some shooters in the second half. The balance is always good to have.
“Our mindset was we wanted to go inside early, and we were able to do that. I thought that loosened them up right away.”
Isaac Herbek led the Crusaders (9-1) with 16 points, 14 of them coming in the first half to help his team build up a 38-22 halftime lead.
Many of Herbek’s points came on drives, including a pair of 3-point play conversions.
“He’s really good on the drive and in transition attacking the rim, makes good decisions and he’s a really good finisher at the rim,” Martinez said. “It’s nice to have that aspect. We always haven’t had that.
“Isaac’s pretty good attacking the paint, and when a shot’s not available he’s good at moving the ball and finding the open man.”
Koby Bales added 13 points and six assists, Marcus Lowry had 12 points and Dei Jengmer recorded another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The fifth starter, Russ Martinez, finished with nine points.
Brayden Wenzl gave GICC a fifth player in double figures with 10 points off the bench.
Holdrege (1-7) scored more points than Tino Martinez would have liked, but part of that was due to the style of the game.
“There were a lot of possessions in the game so the point total got up there, but they did a good job of knocking down open shots,” he said. “I would have liked a few of those threes to be a little more contested, but they did a good job of creating those shots.”
GICC also only had five turnovers and committed eight fouls.
GICC 85, Holdrege 51
HOLDREGE (1-7)
Dylan Bauman 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson Hilyard 3-11 4-5 11, Dashton Edgren 3-10 3-3 10, Zach Reed 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson Hinrichs 4-5 0-0 12, Dakota Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Ethan Twohig 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Broeker 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Adam Shearer 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos Rivera 0-0 0-0 0, Coby Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson Reed 2-2 0-0 5, Clay Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Haag 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 7-8 51.
GICC (9-1)
Russ Martinez 3-6 0-0 9, Koby Bales 5-7 3-8 13, Isaac Herbek 7-8 2-2 16, Marcus Lowry 5-10 0-0 12, Dei Jengmer 4-6 3-4 11, Tanner Turek 3-5 0-0 8, Brayden Wenzl 4-4 0-1 10, Connor Henke 2-2 0-0 4, Jack Kenna 1-3 0-0 2, Brayton Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-52 8-15 85.
Holdrege 6 16 20 9—51
GICC 17 21 26 21—85
3-point field goals—Holdrege 7-17 (Bauman 0-1, Hilyard 1-4, Edgren 1-4, Z. Reed 0-2, Hinrichs 4-4, D. Anderson 1-2, H. Reed 1-1), GICC 9-19 (Martinez 3-6, Bales 0-1, Lowry 2-5, Turek 2-4, Wenzl 2-2, Johnson 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Holdrege 20 (Bauman, Z. Reed 4), GICC 28 (Jengmer 10). Assists—Holdrege 9 (Bauman, Edgren, C. Anderson 2), GICC 17 (Bales 6). Turnovers—Holdrege 15, GICC 5. Total fouls—Holdrege 15, GICC 8. Technicals—none.
GIRLS
GICC 47, Holdrege 35
A strong start and a strong finish helped Grand Island Central Catholic escape past Holdrege 47-35 Friday.
The Crusaders built up a 21-9 lead midway through the second quarter but saw the Dusters put together an 11-0 run.
“I just don’t feel like we played our best game,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “I think we kind of took off some defensive plays and it caused them to get back into the game. We fouled a ton and let them get a ton of free throws. Those are easy points. Those are things we really need to clean up in practice.”
The Dusters were a perfect 7-for-7 on free throws during their second quarter run.
Central Catholic (7-2) led 30-23 entering the fourth quarter and eventually got the lead back into double figures.
Katie Maser put up 16 points for the Crusaders, who Rice felt had an uneven game on the offensive end.
“I felt like it took us a while to get into our offense,” she said. “We worked on offense all week in practice, and it felt like it took us a long time. We get to a game and we get going so fast that we forget to do what we’re supposed to do. We’ve got to clean up a lot.”
It didn’t help that the Crusaders are now without two regulars. Starter Rylie Rice, who averages 18 points, remains out with a knee injury. Freshman Gracie Woods, who averages nine points off the bench, joined her on the sidelines with a painful shin injury that will keep her out indefinitely.
“It’s unfortunate right now that we have two of our main players out,” Stacia Rice said. “But other girls have to step it up. I guess we played good enough to get a win.”
The coach said that won’t be good enough though when the Crusaders travel across town to take on defending Class B state champion Northwest on Tuesday.
GICC 47, Holdrege 35
HOLDREGE (2-6)
Mallory Pfeifer 4-4 0-0 8, Taylor Wiser 2-4 1-1 6, Kenzie Hurlbert 2-8 8-8 12, Jirsie Klein 1-9 1-2 3, Anna Grace Weed 0-2 2-4 2, Ryan Melroy 1-2 0-0 2, Brooklyn Berney 0-1 2-4 2, Megan Belgum 0-1 0-0 0, Kloey Kirwan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-31 14-19 35.
GICC (7-2)
Alexis Mudloff 3-6 0-0 6, Alyssa Wilson 1-5 0-2 2, Jenna Heidelk 1-4 7-11 9, Katie Maser 6-12 4-7 16, Chloe Cloud 1-6 1-1 3, Elli Steenson 4-5 0-0 8, Allison Kalvoda 1-3 0-0 2, Grace Herbek 0-0 0-0 0, Amanda Kulp 0-0 0-0 0, Raegan Gellatly 0-0 0-0 0, Lucy Ghaifan 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-42 13-23 47.
Holdrege 4 16 7 8—35
GICC 13 12 5 17—47
3-point field goals—Holdrege 1-7 (Wiser 1-2, Hurlbert 0-1, Klein 0-4), GICC 0-8 (Wilson 0-2, Maser 0-6). Fouled out—Pfeifer, Weed. Rebounds—Holdrege 29 (Hurlbert 9), GICC 27 (Wilson 7). Assists—Holdrege 4, GICC 10 (Mudloff 4). Turnovers—Holdrege 24, GICC 14. Total fouls—Holdrege 21, GICC 19. Technicals—none.
