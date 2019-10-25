BLADEN — For the first-time ever, the Heartland Lutheran football team punched their ticket into the 6-man playoffs.
But the Red Hornets had to come from behind to officially clinch it. They rallied from a 30-6 first-quarter defict to defeat Silver Lake 48-42 Friday.
“This bunch has been about heart and trust in each other all season,” HL coach Tim Leech said. “Nothing ever seems to faze them.”
Justis Bader threw for five touchdowns and ran for one. Quinston Larson scored a 2-yard touchdown run for the game-winning score and caught three touchdown passes. He also had 22 tackles.
The Red Hornets recovered an onside kick to set up their game-winning drive.
Leech said making the playoffs have been motivaton for Heartland Lutheran all season long.
“They braced the idea of unfinished business and used it as a motivator,” Leech said. “They knew if they just stuck together, good will happen and they did.”
The Red Hornets finishes the regular season at 6-2. Official playoff pairings will be released Saturday.
