The quarterbacks are trading barbs.
Other members of the teams are talking back-and-forth on social media.
And Heartland Lutheran coach Tim Leetch is happy about it.
That’s not your typical response from a coach whose team is an underdog heading into a “big game.”
But this also isn’t exactly smacktalk going on between the Red Hornets and players from six man No. 1-rated Harvard heading into the teams’ top 10 showdown Friday at 3 p.m. in Harvard.
“Several of our players are good social media friends with some of their players,” Leetch said. “The quarterbacks are having a good time going back and forth. It’s good to see because they are all doing it in a positive way. Usually you would tell them not to say anything.
“But they are having fun, and this is what high school sports are all about. We’re excited to play the game and see what happens. I can’t say enough about the respect that our players and coaches all have for Harvard.”
The friendships and good-natured barbs will have to take a timeout once the game kicks off.
Harvard has lived up to its preseason No. 1 ranking while going 5-0 and not having an opponent stay within 23 points. However, none of those opponents have a record that is currently above .500.
Needless to say, Heartland Lutheran has an opportunity to pick up the biggest win in program history.
The Red Hornets are 4-0 — already matching the school record for wins in a season — and are rated No. 7 before never entering the rankings prior to this season.
“Obviously we’re very happy with our wins, but we still could be a little more consistent,” Leetch said.
The Red Hornets know there will be little room for error against Harvard.
“We know they’ll be well coached,” Leetch said. “You can tell that because they do all the little things so well. They have a lot of athleticism and can beat you in so many ways.”
The Cardinals pile up 249 yards rushing and 196 yards passing per game. Senior David Reazola has rushed for 501 yards and 13 touchdowns while senior Nick Okraska — one of the chatting QBs — is 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 692 yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Heartland Lutheran’s offense has put up its own huge numbers. The Red Hornets average 282 yards passing and 264 yards rushing per game.
Senior Justus Bader — the other chatting QB — is 64-for-103 (62.1 percent) for 1,074 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the Red Hornets with 494 yards rushing on 34 carries (14.5 ypc) with seven TDs.
Quinston Larsen has added 469 yards on 45 carries (10.4 ypc) with 12 touchdowns and leads the team with 29 receptions for 556 yards with eight more scores.
While there is a buzz around the school, Leetch said his team has had a surprisingly business as usual attitude at practices this week.
“This is the first time we’ve been involved in a quote-unquote game of the week,” he said. “But the team is focused on getting ready. We want to give our best effort for God and each other.”
That type of attitude will be beneficial against a Harvard team that has regularly been a part of “big games” since moving to six man.
“We’ll have to stay calm and keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” Leetch said. “We have to do the things that we do and not try to do too much because of who we’re playing. We have to make sure that we don’t get too high or too low no matter what happens.”
Omaha Bryan (0-5) at Grand Island (5-0)
Class A No. 8 Grand Island Senior High tries to extend its shutout streak when it hosts winless Omaha Bryan Friday at 7 p.m.
The Islanders blanked North Platte and Lincoln North Star in back-to-back contests and haven’t allowed a point in the past 97:36.
Leading the defense in tackles are junior Daylon Keolavone (14 solo, 20 assisted) and senior Caleb Francl (14 solo, 19 assisted). Blake Leiting, Alex Hinken and Ace McKinnis have all picked off two passes.
Bryan has scored a total of 19 points over its last four games
Northwest (4-1) at Beatrice (2-3)
No. 4-rated Northwest will face another team looking for an upset in this year’s topsy-turvy world of Class B football.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Although Beatrice is below .500, the Orange will come into the game with plenty of momentum after last week’s 19-16 win over York. Beatrice lost a 21-17 decision to McCook the prior week.
Last week Northwest raced out to a 14-0 lead over Seward but had to hold on to win 35-28.
In a sign of the parity in Class B this year, that allowed Seward to enter the ratings at No. 10. Northwest earlier took its biggest jump in the ratings after its lone loss to No. 2 Scottsbluff.
Central City (1-4) at GICC (3-2)
Two teams hungry for a win meet up Friday at 7 p.m. at Northwest’s Viking Field.
Grand Island Central Catholic is coming off a pair of heartbreaking losses. First the Crusaders fell to North Bend Central in overtime. Last week Centura beat them 35-34 after scoring and then successfully going for two with 19.5 seconds remaining.
Central City has also lost two in a row after posting its lone win against O’Neill. The Bison have lost to three rated teams — Class C-2 No. 2 St. Paul, C-1 No. 10 Columbus Scotus and No. 8 Ord.
