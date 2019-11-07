Central Valley 50, Elwood 24
ELWOOD — Ty Nekoliczak had a big day in Central Valley’s 50-24 win over Elwood in a Class D-2 second-round game.
Nekoliczak threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns and also ran for a 5-yard TD. Nekoliczak hit Enrique Martinez for TDs of 42, 14, 29 and 21 yards. He also connected with Cameron Kelly from 18 yards out and Morgan Behnk on a 20-yarder.
Central Valley (10-0) will host Overton (7-3) Tuesday in a quarterfinal game.
Cross County 20, BDS 6
SHICKLEY — Cross County held Bruning-Davenport-Shickley to 173 total yards in a 20-6 victory in a Class D-1 second-round game.
Cross County (6-4) got 45-yard TD run by Carter Seim and took an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars added a 60-yard TD run by Isaac Noyd and a 43-yard run by Seim in the third quarter to complete the scoring.
Seim ended the game with 187 yards on 20 carries. Noyd added 110 yards on 14 carries as Cross County put up 330 yards on the ground.
Cross County will host Tri-County (7-3) Tuesday in a quarterfinal game.
