LINCOLN – Ponca overcame its nightmarish first quarter.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s nightmare kept repeating.
The Class C-2 No. 9-rated Indians shot their way out of early struggles and used 25 points from senior forward Kaci Day to top the No. 5 Crusaders 56-38 Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament at Lincoln North Star.
Ponca (22-4) led 6-2 after a first quarter that saw the teams combine to shoot 1-for-20 from the floor.
The Indians’ first field goal came 6:58 into the game while the Crusaders needed 8:36 to get theirs.
“We have been struggling to shoot the ball the last two weeks,” Indians coach Bob Hayes said. “I told them sooner or later they’re going to go in. We’ve been really working on our defense to keep us in games, and today was a good example of it. They really got after it and played good team defense.”
GICC assistant coach Maria Tibbetts said it was an overall rough outing for the Crusaders (17-8), who also had 27 turnovers compared to Ponca’s 11.
“We were just a little off today,” she said. “Everything as far as offensively and defensively, we didn’t feel like we put it together today.”
Hayes said it was surprising to go 1-for-10 in the first quarter and still lead by four points.
“I’d say normally we’d be down by 10,” he said. “Like I said, our defense has carried us all year and that was a good example of our defense carrying us.”
Both teams heating up to score 18 points in the second quarter, but GICC’s woes returned in the third.
The Crusaders only had three points and shot 1-for-7 while Ponca closed out the period with a 10-0 run to take a commanding 38-23 lead.
GICC finished 11-for-36 (30.6%) from the floor.
Day shot 6-for-11 from the floor and 13-for-19 from the free-throw line to put up her 25 points, which were 14 more than any other player’s.
“I’m glad she’s on my team, I can tell you that much,” Hayes said. “She’s a player. She’s tenacious, she gets after it on both ends of the floor. I don’t have enough superlatives to tell you how much I appreciate Kaci Day.”
Tibbetts said the Crusaders struggled to stop the 5-foot-10 Day.
“I don’t think it was the size, I just think we didn’t have a good defensive day,” she said. “She did get to the line quite a bit, so a lot of her points were at the line.”
Tibbetts hopes that the rough ending doesn’t take away from what GICC accomplished over the season.
“They honestly were one of the better groups that we’ve had as a whole,” she said. “They played well as a whole. That last game, they just didn’t get that whole win.
“As far as our seniors go, the leadership that we had this year was just amazing. They’re great kids, and it’s tough to see them go out this way. We wanted to send them home with more than what we did, but sometimes it doesn’t go your way.”
