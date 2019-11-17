Expect a mass migration to take place in Polk County late afternoon and early evening on Monday.
And it might be tough to find too many people at home after 7 p.m.
Instead, it is destination Clarks where Osceola/High Plains will host Cross County in the Class D-1 playoff semifinals for the right to advance to the state championship game in Lincoln.
“For small town USA football, this will be as good as anybody has seen,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “We had over 600 for our game (in the quarterfinals) when it felt like 10 degrees and Tri County had to travel. According to the rumor mill, they’re expecting about 2,000 folks at that little field in Clarks. People will be packed in.”
Some of the rivalries between the communities that make up the two teams have been going on for generations. That will only add to an electric atmosphere.
“It’ll be crazy,” High Plains coach Greg Wood said. “When you look at the consolidations, there was Clarks or Hordville or Polk-Hordville.
Cross County was just Stromsburg and then Benedict and some others joined in. That should make this really fun.”
Adding to the excitement is that neither team would have been predicted to still be playing at the start of the playoffs.
Osceola/High Plains (9-2) knocked off No. 1 Howells-Dodge 28-14 in the quarterfinals.
Cross County (7-4) was only the seventh seed in the east bracket and topped undefeated BDS in the second round.
This is why coaches always talk about playing their best at the right time of the season.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Wood said. “In 8-man football, it’s important to stay healthy, and we’ve been able to do that after battling injuries last year.”
Osceola/High Plains hasn’t lost since a 1-2 start with losses to Fullerton and Ravenna, teams that finished 7-1 in the regular season.
Cross County was a late bloomer, never winning more than two games in a row until the postseason.
“I think in the second half of the season we started to figure some things out,” DeLano said. “We have a pretty young team, and we have a young coaching staff, too.”
Cross County’s losses include a 52-18 defeat to the Stormdogs on Sept. 27.
But this will be a different atmosphere with different stakes.
“I’m probably more nervous than the kids,” Wood said. “But I’ve talked to them that it will be different when they walk out and see all the people. The game may come down to who is more mentally tough. It won’t be X’s and O’s. It will be who can avoid the false starts, other penalties and mistakes.”
DeLano said the Cougars struggled in the first meeting.
“Our youth showed quite a bit early in the game,” he said.
Cross County will need to slow down Osceola/High Plains’ dynamic playmakers. Keaton Van Housen has 1,964 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns, including all four in the quarterfinal win over Howells-Dodge.
Quarterback Dylan Soule has added 1,331 yards and 21 scores.
“Everyone knows Keaton Van Housen, but Dylan Soule is just as good and probably a little underrated,” DeLano said. “But what makes them such a great team is the next 10-12 guys. They aren’t just role players. They’re football dudes.”
Wood said the Stormdogs are highly motivated to extend their season.
“It has been a great ride, and we don’t want it to end,” he said. “I’ve been coaching since ‘93, and this might not be the most talented team — but it is talented, don’t get me wrong — but it is one of the closest teams I’ve ever had.”
