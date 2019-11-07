INCOLN — Top-seeded Pleasanton had too much firepower for Central Valley Thursday as the Bulldogs won the opening match of the Class D-1 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament in four sets, 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12 at Lincoln Southeast’s Prasch Auditorium.
The Bulldogs (31-1) finished with a 66-36 advantage in kills with junior Katy Lindner scoring 23.
“She just does a lot for us and we’re pretty good when she’s petty good,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “She’s obviously that one player that teams focus on … and she still comes out and has a big game.”
But she wasn’t alone.
Isabelle Patiz contributed 17 kills and three blocks and Kaci Pierce chipped in 13 kills.
“The other athletes around her (Lindner) make her better, too. They enable her to have that one-on-one block,” Nordby said.
Pleasanton’s varied attack kept Central Valley (24-8) off balance most of the match.
“We don’t play a lot of teams that have six great players on the court and I just felt like they had too many threats for us to stop,” Central Valley coach Skyler Nekoliczak said. “We definitely couldn’t stop their big hitter in the middle.”
Neleigh Poss, a 5-7 sophomore led Central Valley with 14 kills and Vanessa Wood had 11.
Five of Wood’s kills came in the third set.
