Trainer David C. Anderson knows the field for the 25th running of the $20,000 Ogataul Stakes pretty well.
After all, at one time or another he’s trained four of the six entries in the six-furlong race for Nebraska breds.
That includes 8-year-old geldings Morning Shadow and Be My Shadow, who were both sired by Shadow Hawk.
“Morning Shadow just got claimed for $3,500 off me and he looks like he even figures in the race a little bit,” Anderson said. “He likes the front end.
“Him and Be My Shadow grew up together in my pasture. I ran them against each other quite a bit. In fact Be My Shadow and Morning Shadow, when they three in Omaha in the Stake Morning Shadow beat Be My Shadow by a nose.”
And then there’s Call Me Bubba, a 10-year-old gelding that Anderson also trained at one time now trained by Bill Krause. He’s 5-1 on the morning line..
But now Anderson’s primary interest in this race lies in the 4-year-old gelding Phlash Drive. The son of Cougar Cat and By the Sky is the morning-line favorite at 5-2, just ahead of Be My Shadow at 3-1,Kenhedoit, trained by Dalton Dieter, at 7-2 and L B Gold, trained by Bill Krause, is 4-1.
“He’s been training good,” Anderson said of Phlash Drive. “Other than that little allowance race he ran in, this is his first test against older horses.”
Phlash Drive had only two outs as a 3-year-old a year ago because of some health issues that Anderson wanted to get cleared up, but he did well in both those starts.
Phlash Drive won the Fonner Park Special Stakes by nine lengths a year ago, and then won the Skunktail Stakes in Omaha.
This year he cruised to a 4 1-4 length win in an allowance optional claiming race Feb. 23 at Fonner in his first out of the season.
Be My Shadow, now trained by Marvin Johnson, should be in good shape. He Has been at Turf Paradise through the winter months with his last out on Jan. 20.
“Be My Shadow, he’s been running down south so he’ll definitely have a fitness advantage,” Anderson said. “But I guess we’ll find out who’s the fastest.”
That may well be Phlash Drive.
“We’ll see how the track is playing tomorrow,” Anderson said. “I do think he’s gone pretty much wire to wire in his three outs. But if the speed’s not holding really well, we might have to come from a little off the pace, but if it’s holding pretty good he looks like he’s got about as much speed in there as anybody. We’ll just kind of play that by ear.”
Jockey Freddy Manrrique will be on Phlash Drive. He’s ridden him in two of his three career races.
“Freddy really, really likes him,” Anderson said. “He’s been on him several times in the mornings and of course rode him twice. He kind of thinks a lot of him. I like our chances. I probably wouldn’t trade him for anybody in the race right now.
“I like his chances as much as anybody in the race.”
Theboyzdelight wins feature
Theboyzdelight raced to a win in the six-furlong Fonner feature Friday, a $5,000 claiming race for 3-year-olds and up.
Theboyzdelight, a 5-year-old son of Songandaprayer and Noon Delight who was bred in Louisiana, trained by Isai Gonzalez and ridden by Freddy Manrrique, held off Viscosity by half a length at the wire to win in 1:15.
Theboyzdelight paid $4.40, $3.40 and $2.60. Viscosity paid $14 and $8.40 to place and Big Hearted Factor $4.40 to show.
Hall of Fame banquet Saturday
The Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame’s induction banquet will be Saturday night at the Heartland Events Center.
Those who will be inducted are:
n Larry Donlin, a long-time trainer who is approaching 1,000 wins for his career.
n Tim Doocy, a jockey with more than 5,000 career wins.
n Ken Shino, who has ridden more than 2,500 winners.
n the late Larry “Butch” Staroscik, a trainer who had 1,246 career wins.
n the late Ann Shea, a longtime employee of the Nebraska Racing Commission.
n Carolyn Legenza, who served as the horsemen’s bookkeeper for many years.
Hoofprints
n Manrrique and Gonzalez teamed up to win the late daily double with Theboyzdelight in the eighth and My Perfect Graydar in the ninth.
n Trainer Marissa Black had a big day with three wins. Dakota Wood rode two of them — Ye Be Judged in the first and Quick Sense in the sixth. Dave, with Jake Olesiak aboard, won the fourth.
n Olesiak also won on Shady Lane for trainer Anderson in the fifth while Nathan Haar rode Mango’s Muse to a win in the third for Anderson.
n Jockey Armando Martinez won on Want To Be A Cowboy for wife and trainer Kelli Martinez in the second and on Jagged Arrow for trainer Mike Sorensen in the seventh.
