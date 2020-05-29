On March 13, spring sports athletes in Nebraska were still preparing for their seasons.
On March 16, the NSAA announced that all those sports had been suspended until at least March 30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 2, the spring sports season was canceled.
It had to leave all those seniors who were looking forward to their final high school competitions with an empty feeling. They would never get another chance to put on their school uniform and participate in high school athletics.
So this year we are honoring all the senior athletes with the Paul Beranek Courage Award, named after long-time Ravenna coach Paul Beranek who passed away in December of 2015 after battling cancer for several years.
Those seniors may well go on to do great things in college athletics or just in life. We couldn’t talk to all the senior athletes, so here are short stories on a senior athlete from each spring sport.
They are representing all the 2020 senior spring sports athletes.
Boys Golf
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Eli Fox was the top returning golfer for the defending state champion Crusaders. The school has a tradition of success with eight state team titles. That includes four of the last five Class C state championships and titles in 2018 and 2019.
Last year’s title wasn’t secured until Eli Fox sank a putt on the final hole to complete the Central Catholic scoring with a 324 team total. Battle Creek was just one stroke back at 325.
When practice was suspended on March 16, Fox just kept on going.
“I knew there was a possibility we wouldn’t play,” Fox said. “I didn’t want to be that guy that says, ‘We’re not going to get to play so I’m not going to practice for it.’ So I just played like normal. I practiced every day and worked hard.”
When the season was canceled, it wasn’t a surprise.
“We kind of expected it at that point when it got canceled,” Fox said. “We kind of knew it was coming, but we were pretty sad that we didn’t get to play. We put in quite a bit of work as a team. We would have had a bit of a younger team this year, but I think we still would have had a shot at state.”
Fox said he kept playing at Riverside Golf Club this spring even after the season was canceled because he didn’t have much else to do.
Fox is going to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall and major in engineering. That means his competitive athletic career is over, but it will never be forgotten.
“I’ll never forget all the memories of stuff we did,” Fox said. “It was pretty cool as a team. I’ll take that and keep moving on with my life.”
Baseball
Jay Gustafson, who plays second base and shortstop, thought he was all ready for his senior season of baseball for Grand Island Senior High.
“We were just getting into it and everyone was getting excited,” Gustafson said. “The first game was in like 10 days or so. The next thing you know you’re just waiting to see if you get to play a game.”
That first delay didn’t surprise Gustafson that much. The boys state basketball tournament gave him a clue of what might happen.
“Right at the start of the season was when state basketball was happening,” Gustafson said. “When they said people couldn’t go watch, that’s when I realized this is actually pretty serious. I didn’t really think it would become like season canceling or even school, to say the least.”
The Islanders had practiced for a week before the suspension of all high school activities. Gustafson at first didn’t think it would last that long.
“Once we were two weeks into it, I started to think the season wasn’t going to happen,” he said.
Gustafson said he and his teammates just accepted the fact that this was the way things had to be for everyone.
“We just tried to understand that there was nothing we could do about it,” Gustafson said. “It was sad for sure but everyone kind of realized there was nothing we could have done to prevent it and it was probably for the best in the end.”
Gustafson will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study finance. His high school career is over, but it looks like he will get a chance for a shortened American Legion season this summer. Home Federal is scheduled to began play on June 18.
Soccer
Northwest’s Lexy Walton thought the Vikings’ girls soccer team had a chance to put together a good season.
“I was really excited for the season,” Walton said. “I was super pumped about it being my senior year. Then they announced it was postponed at first and I got a little upset. But I still thought we were going to have a season.”
That changed when all spring sports were canceled in early April. That hit Walton hard.
“That’s when it started getting really sad,” Walton said. “At first some of the seniors from last year reached out to me. “They were like, ‘Dude, I heard what was going and I’m so sorry.’”
Walton was sorry too for her senior teammates, including Clara Krabbe, an exchange student from Denmark who was also on the soccer team.
“She had to be sent back early,” Walton said. “She reached out to me at and said, ‘I’m really sorry about this happening.’ I told her, ‘I’m sorry you had to leave so soon.’”
Walton, who played forward for the Vikings and was a first-team Central Conference All-Conference selection, is one of those who won’t be competing in college. She is going to attend Nebraska-Omaha and major in biology with plans to go on to medical school after that.
“I thought of doing intra-murals in college, but nothing serious,” Walton said.
Girls Tennis
Grand Island Central Cath0lic’s Katie Maser was looking forward to one last season of playing tennis with her partner Avery Kalvoda.
The duo had played together the past two years. They teamed up to finish second at the Class B state tournament a year ago at No. 1 singles. They finished third at No. 2 doubles in 2018,
Maser wasn’t ready to give up the season when spring practices were first halted.
“I was sad, but I was hopeful we’d get to have some sort of season,” Maser said. “I was just kind of hoping we would. When it got canceled I was really disappointed because I thought we had a good chance to be good this year because we had a lot of people coming back.”
But then, it was all over and the Crusader players had to deal with that fact.
“I think we were all really sad because we really wanted to play together this year,” Maser said. “We were just really disappointed with how it ended.”
Maser said she expects to play tennis for fun as she goes through life. Her and Avery Kalvoda, along with Avery’s twin sister Allison and Courtney Toner were playing tennis as soon as the courts opened in Grand Island even though the high school season was over.
Maser’s athletic career isn’t over yet. She will be attending Creighton and playing volleyball for the Bluejays and coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. Maser, a setter, helped the Crusaders to the Class C-2 state championship last fall.
Maser has been working out to get ready for her college career.
“The strength and conditioning coach has been sending us workouts to do,” Maser said. “I’ve just been working out at my house. I have some dumb bells and stuff. He’s been really creative with workouts because a lot of us don’t have the weight lifting equipment.”
Maser counts it as a blessing that she is extending her athletic career while many of her fellow seniors are done competing.
“I’m very grateful I get the opportunity to continue playing in college,” Maser said. “I feel really bad for all the other seniors and how the seasons ended.”
Track & field
Tori Thomas had an outstanding senior year at Hastings St. Cecilia in volleyball and basketball. The Hawkettes won the Class C-2 state title in basketball in March and finished second in volleyball last fall.
But the track season never got going because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought the St. Cecilia girls team had a really good shot to do well this year,” Thomas said. “It’s not something I can’t really complain about because everybody was in the same boat.”
Thomas was second in the Class C discus last year with a career-best 147-4 toss behind Superior’s Kaylynn Meyer. Thomas also took third in the shot put with a throw of 41-3 1/2.
She hoped to improve on those marks this year, but didn’t get the chance. When the season was first halted, Thomas kept working out.
“I honestly didn’t know, but I kept throwing and kept lifting in hopes that there would be a season,” Thomas said. “I just wanted to keep optimistic about the situation.”
And when the spring season was later canceled, reality hit home.
“It was disappointing,” Thomas said. “I talked to a couple of my teammates that day. We just kind of looked back on some of the old memories. It was a tough way to end my high school career, but I have four more years of college and I’m looking forward to that.”
Thomas is going to the University of Kansas this fall where she will throw the shot put, the discus and maybe even the hammer for the Jayhawks. She’s kept working out this spring to get ready for college track and field.
“There’s a gym I can go to where they take my temperature and make sure I’m not sick,” Thomas said. “That’s really nice because I know a lot of people don’t have that opportunity so I’m actually very fortunate in this situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.