Papillion-La Vista South didn’t have any opening night shooting struggles but did cause plenty of problems for Grand Island Senior High Thursday.
The Titans had seven players hit 3-pointers to lead them to a 66-15 win over the Islanders in the Tip-Off Classic.
Papillion-La Vista South went 10-for-23 (43.5%) from behind the arc and 24-for-49 (49.0%) overall from the floor.
“I think we shot it pretty well to start out with, so that made things look easier than they are going to usually be,” Titans coach Andy Gerlecz said. “That’s going to have to be the strength of our team.
“We have some speed and can shoot the three. We obviously don’t have a ton of size, so that’s how we’re going to have to play. The shots went down tonight. Other nights that the shots go in we’ll have a shot. Otherwise it’ll be ugly.”
Three-pointers were keys to all of Papillion-La Vista South’s big runs — 10-0 in the first quarter, 20-0 in the second and a 17-0 advantage in the third.
“I don’t know what they hit from the perimeter, but they made a lot,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “They hit a lot from the outside, so they’re good shooters. They’re a good team. They shoot the ball well.”
Grand Island struggled to get shots off. The Islanders finished with 26 attempts and 25 turnovers.
“Our guards are a little bit quicker,” Gerlecz said. “Tate Norblade is a really good track girls and Emily Richards has a lot of experience. I think that can cause some trouble. I don’t think Grand Island ever got comfortable early.”
Richards finished with 14 points and a pair of treys. Norblade added 11 points while Lydia Hodges had 10.
Lilly Reed led the Islanders with six points.
It didn’t help Grand Island that it has been hit hard by illnesses and hasn’t had everybody at a single practice yet this season.
“With Rya (Chavez) being out and Katie (Zuelow) being out, there’s two kids that were starters last year,” Hirchert said. “So it will be nice when we can get those guys back and get Tori (Hale) healthy and back to playing. She just started practicing on Tuesday.
“Jill Rose is another girl who would play for us a little bit and she’s sick right now. That’s all part of the game. We’ve got some kids who normally wouldn’t get a chance to play that got to play. Hopefully that will be good for us down the road.”
