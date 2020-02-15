GREELEY — Not everything went Palmer’s way during the Class D, District 2 Meet at Central Valley High School.
But the No. 10 Tigers (NSWCA) still managed to get something out of their performance.
Palmer brought home the district runner-up trophy after scoring 112 points over the two days.
No. 5 Howells-Dodge won the meet with 136 points.
The Tigers will take seven wrestlers, including two district champions, to the state wrestling meet at the CHI Health Center Omaha, which starts Thursday.
Overall, Palmer coach Nathan Glause was pleased with what he saw.
“Our kids competed very well in this district,” Glause said. “We had some downs yesterday but we really had a lot of highs today. The kids really pulled together. We competed very hard in every match from beginning to end.”
At 132, No. 2-rated Ruger Reimers earned his district title after a 7-0 decision over No. 6 Garrett Latimer of Southwest. After a scorless first period, Reimers scored on a reversal and locked Latimer into a cradle for three nearfall points for a 5-0 lead. Then he scored a takedown with 48 seconds left for the final margin.
“He’s good at slowing the other guy down and controlling the pace and then getting on his attacks,” Glause said. “He really likes to make the other guy feel uncomfortable during the match.”
At 160, unranked Chet Wichmann rallied to defeat No. 6 Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge 7-2 in a tiebreaker.
Belina scored an early takedown on Wichmann for a 2-0 lead but got warned for stalling later in first period. Belina got called for two more, which resulted in points and allowed Wichmann to tie the match in the third period and send the match to overtime.
After neither wrestler scored in the overtime, Wichmann rode Belina out in the first 0:30 overtime. But in the second 0:30 OT, Belina was called for his third stalling, which resulted in two points. So Belina let Wichmann score an escape for a 5-2 deficit. However, Wichmann countered a throw attempt for a takedown for the final margin.
“That was just a gut-out match right there,” Glause said. “They were grinding each other out in that whole match. Chet kept pushing the pace and wore him down.”
Palmer had two other district finalists who weren’t as successful.
At 145, Roy Guzman lost a 4-0 decision to No. 2 Matt Van Pelt of Southwest, and at 170, Gunner Reimers, Ruger’s younger brother, fell to No. 2 Issiah Borgmann of Stanton by a 17-2 technical fall.
The Tigers also qualified Garret Jensen (third, 138), Remington Gay (fourth, 160) and Justin Kuta (fourth, 182).
Glause said he’s happy Palmer is taking seven qualifiers.
“That’s really nice. We’re taking a couple of seniors (Jensen, Roy, Gay and Justin) who have never been down there before,” he said. “That’s really sweet for them. But overall, I think we have guys who can compete with anyone in Class D.”
Central Valley, who finished 12th with 44 points, will send two wrestlers to the state meet in Shaye Wood and Enrique Martinez, who both were competing for district championships.
At 126, the No. 3-rated Wood, a defending state champion, earned a 4-0 victory over No. 4 Gaven Schnikau of Centennial in the final where all of his points were scored in the first period.
But at 138, the No. 1-rated Martinez was upset by No. 5 Gabe Escalante of Winside by pin in 5:55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.