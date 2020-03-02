Last March, I was invited by friends to attend an evening crane viewing along the Platte River hosted by the Nature Conservancy.
I’d always wanted to watch sandhill cranes come into their nighttime roost. Although I’ve been a casual crane watcher for many years, I’d never had the opportunity to view them from a riverside blind.
Unfortunately, last spring’s flooding prevented us from accessing the blind our hosts had originally chosen, so our tour was moved to an alternate location south of Alda.
Following a long hike along a winding, mowed trail through a pasture bottomland, our group of crane watchers arrived at a pair of blinds along the south bank of the Platte well before sunset.
One blind was a new, enclosed structure with large glass windows and bench seats. Next to it was an older blind with open-air windows designed for photography. My wife chose the newer, warmer blind, while I settled into the older, breezy blind with the other photographers in our group.
We didn’t have long to wait before sandhill cranes started arriving, first in pairs and small groups, and then in droves. They set down on nearby sandbars in the middle of the river, some of which weren’t very far from the blinds.
The Nature Conservancy in Nebraska is dedicated to protecting crane habitat and restoring grasslands along the Platte River.
“We’ve used high-diversity prairie restoration techniques to convert over 1,500 acres of crop land along the Platte River to prairie and wetland habitat,” said Chris Helzer, science director for the Nebraska Nature Conservancy.
“Our primary goal was to de-fragment the landscape by restoring cropland, usually areas too wet or sandy to be very productive anyhow, around and between small areas of remaining, unplowed prairie,” said Helzer.
The result is a larger area of interconnected habitat in which insects, reptiles, mammals, and birds –including cranes - can freely move through and live in.
Helzer says the Nature Conservancy measures the success of its projects by both monitoring the diversity of plant communities on its restored sites and by observing what various animal species are using the newly created habitat corridors.
Collectively, this area or restored habitat stretching between Grand Island and Kearney is known as the Platte River Prairies. That this same stretch of river is the most utilized section of the Platte in springtime by northward migrating sandhill and whooping cranes only underscores its importance to the continued health of these ancient avian visitors.
The Nature Conservancy doesn’t focus solely on Central Nebraska, though. The organization has other projects scattered across the state, including grassland management programs in ranch country that seek to sustain both livestock production and prairie ecosystems by fighting the encroachment of invasive tree species.
The organization also works with landowners to improve irrigation efficiency and soil health on cropland.
Besides the Platte River Prairies, the Niobrara Valley Preserve in north-central Nebraska is the Conservancy’s other flagship property. It consists of 56,000 acres stretching across 25 miles of Niobrara River frontage east of Valentine. The area contains Sandhills and other prairie types, as well as riparian woodlands containing ponderosa pines, bur oaks, birch, and other various tree species.
“We have two bison herds there, numbering about 500 animals each, roaming in pastures that are 10,000 and 12,000 acres in size,” said Helzer.
Of course, the Nature Conservancy does much more, not only in our state but across the world. For more information, visit www.nature.org.
As for last spring’s outing, our group of crane lovers eventually fell silent perched in their respective blinds as twilight fell, letting the staccato sounds of congregating cranes fill the cooling nighttime air.
We had to wait until well after sunset before we could safely leave our blinds under the cover of darkness so as not to disturb the roosting cranes. As we made the long trek back to our cars, I was thankful for the opportunity to view these wondrous annual visitors to our state up close and personal.
I was also thankful that there are organizations out there that care about them.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for the Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.