I like to hunt on Thanksgiving morning. A pre-feast pursuit is the perfect way to work up an appetite for the gorging to follow.
Over the years, though, I haven’t shot a lot on these Thanksgiving hunts - a mallard drake one year, a pair of rooster pheasants another year. Then there was the year my 20-gauge autoloader broke down, costing me shots at birds and putting me in a foul mood for the rest of the holiday.
But on Thanksgiving morning two years ago, everything came together.
Phantom and I were pheasant hunting. I wanted to go west, where I suspected some roosters might be hiding, but she had plans of her own.
The dog ran to the east, went on point, and subsequently busted a covey of quail before I could reach her. I was a little perturbed, both at her for not holding point and at myself for not paying attention and following her like I should have.
“Fine, we’ll hunt quail,” I thought to myself, and joined her on what was now a quest for quail.
Soon enough, we found the covey again.
While the specifics of the covey rise are a bit of a blur, the important part is I shot two quail with as many shots. Sometimes in the heat of quail hunting everything becomes a flurry of feathers and shots and gunpowder lingering in the crisp morning air.
After Phantom retrieved the birds, we went after the singles.
We found a couple, one of which was civilized enough to present a nice straight-away shot. I hit the bob with my first shot, then fired a second, unnecessary, insurance round as it was going down.
Just like that, I’d bagged three quail with only four shots. I figured it couldn’t get much better than that, so Phantom and I packed it up and headed for home. If I hurried, I’d have time to clean my birds before the turkey was served at noon.
Besides, we’d return tomorrow and do it all over again. And that’s exactly what we did the next day when another quail was shot over another Phantom point.
In fact, Black Friday hunts have traditionally been more productive than Thanksgiving hunts. The days leading up to Thanksgiving have also been good for pheasants, quail, ducks, and even the occasional grouse.
One year, I took the whole week off prior to Thanksgiving to go hunting, shooting a rooster pheasant on Monday, a prairie chicken on Tuesday, and a pair of quail on Wednesday, both of which Phantom and Chester happily retrieved.
Still, that Thanksgiving hunt two years ago remains especially special, made even more so now that Phantom’s gone. I have her wonderful, quail-scenting nose to thank for this very precious memory.
I’m thankful for a trio of Thanksgiving quail and a dog who led me in the right direction.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.