Shoot4Life set for Saturday at Heartland
Heartland Public Shooting Park west of Grand Island will be hosting the eighth annual Shoot4Life Sporting Clays charity event on Saturday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and wraps up around 2 p.m.
Sporting clays will be shot in the morning, and a silent auction and gun raffles will be held in the afternoon. Fees for the 50 target sporting clays portion are $325 for a four-person team, $85 for individuals, and $80 for youth 18 and younger. Fees include ammo and lunch. Proceeds raised from the event will be donated to various pro-life organizations across Nebraska.
For more information visit shoot4life.org or contact HPSP at (308) 385-5048.
Take someone new hunting this season
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages hunters to take someone new hunting with them this season. Whether it’s a child, grandchild, spouse or friend, the new Take ‘Em Hunting campaign challenges hunters to share their love of the outdoors with someone either new to the sport or who hasn’t hunted in a few years.
Simply go to oudoornebraska.gov/takeemhunting and take the pledge to introduce or reintroduce someone to hunting. Those who take the pledge receive a sticker or pin.
Then, when you take someone hunting, simply submit a photo of yourself with the newbie, and you’ll be entered into a drawing for various prizes, including Scheels and Cabela’s gift cards, a Nebraska state park stay, hunting gear and the grand prize – a camo John Deere utility vehicle.
The campaign runs through the end of turkey season in May.
