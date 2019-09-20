CENTRAL CITY – Looking to rebound from last week’s loss to Pierce, Class C-1 No. 7-rated Ord certainly didn’t get off to the start it wanted to Friday against Central City.
Just 4:16 into the game, the Chanticleers faced a 14-0 deficit.
But Ord quickly turned things around and went on to score 44 unanswered points to post a 44-21 victory over the Bison.
“We just came out a little flat and slow which was surprising because we had such a good week of practice,” Ord coach Nate Wells said. “Our guys were really hungry this week to get better after last week’s game. I was surprised that we started that slow.
“I think their tempo bothered us just a little bit. They were maybe a little faster than we thought they were going to be. We just weren’t able to get them off the field and got a little tired.”
Junior running back/outside linebacker Tommy Stevens said that rough starts are unfortunately a familiar thing for the Chants (3-1).
“We haven’t gotten off to a great start in any of the games this season, so it’s something we’re trying to work on right now,” he said. “We bounced back, and that’s all that matters. But that was a rough start.”
Tanner Schneiderheinz recovered an Ord fumble on the first play from scrimmage, and quarterback Michael Rutherford ran all four plays including a 6-yard touchdown in a short 19-yard drive.
Ord was trailing 6-0 just 89 seconds into the game. And then the Chants only gained one first down before having to punt.
Central City (1-3) used some trickeration to go up 14-0. Christian Coleman delivered a 14-yard strike on a halfback pass to Schneiderheinz with 7:44 to go in the first period.
But Ord quickly answered, and its next three possessions were capped off by touchdown runs of 3, 71 and 7 yards by Stevens.
“Once we got our second wind, we had a couple good offensive drives and went down the field,” Wells said. “I think it calmed our guys a little bit knowing we could run it at them.”
Stevens had 220 yards in the first half and finished with 301 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.
“The offensive line just dominated up front,” he said. “They opened the holes right up and made my job easy. We have a great quarterback (Zach Smith) who takes the pressure off of me.
“I knew what was set up before me. Coaches called the right plays. I knew what was open, and I took it.”
Wells said that Stevens has become a huge part of Ord’s offense.
“He’s such a hard runner and is tough to tackle,” he said. “He’s shifty and he has a good jump cut. He means a lot to our team and is just a tough kid. We’re glad he’s on our team.”
And it doesn’t hurt that he runs behind a big offensive line.
“I thought our offensive line – once we got settled down a little bit – really asserted themselves,” Wells said. “They were able to open up some big holes for Tommy. They’ve been a little off-and-on this year, but they can be an awesome group if we just get it all put together.”
Ord finished with 425 yards rushing and 44 yards passing, including a 6-yard score from Smith to Quinton Ries.
Central City was limited to 332 yards of total offense on 83 plays. Rutherford rushed for 98 yards and passed for 156.
Sandwiched between last week’s loss to No. 2 Pierce and next week’s game at No. 3 Adams Central, this was a huge performance for Ord.
“It was a great momentum swing,” Stevens said. “Last game was pretty tough. This was a good win, and we’re on to Adams Central now.”
Overall, Wells was pleased with what he saw.
“I wanted to bounce back in an emphatic way, and I think we did that after the start of the game,” he said. “Central City is a quality team. I have a lot of respect for (head coach) Troy (Huebert). He’s such a great coach, and we knew they’d have good plan for us. We just didn’t quite know what they were going to go.
“Going into next week, it was a great win for us. We know we’ll have our hands full with Adams Central.”
