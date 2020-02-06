ORD – A blistering first quarter sent Ord into the championship game of the Lou-Platte Conference tournament on its home court.
The Chanticleers went 6-for-8 on 3-pointers to pile up 27 points in the first quarter to deny upset-minded Central City 59-40 in Thursday’s semifinal round.
“That was one of the things that we thought that we hadn’t done as of late, and that was shoot well,” Ord coach Dexter Goodner said. “We had a lot of shots (Wednesday) in practice, and tonight we hit a lot of open shots. They left us open and we made them pay. It was fun to watch. It’s really easy to coach when you’re making that many shots.”
Abbi Stethem keyed the big opening period for Ord (13-5) by scoring 11 of her game-high 21 points and going 3-for-4 on treys.
“When you’re shooting like that, the rest of the game comes pretty easy the rest of the way,” said Goodner of the junior guard.
Central City coach Dan Negus said Ord deserves all of the credit for its big first quarter.
“They shot the ball well,” he said. “We weren’t playing terrible defense. Against a good team like that, that’s a lot of ground to make up.”
Gabby Moser scored 11 of her 17 points to keep the Bison (9-11) within 27-15 at the end of the first quarter. But the Chants held her to one basket on her final nine shots.
“It’s hard to limit a player like that,” Goodner said. “She’s very athletic, she’s strong, she can get to her spot, she can score. We just kind of said that we’re going to have to do it as a group. One person can’t do it individually. We have to have a team effort to try and stop her and then get back the best we can to our other girls.”
After going 9-for-14 from the floor in the first quarter, Ord cooled off and went 11-for-33 the rest of the way. But Central City never got closer than six points.
Payton Hackel and Megan Benton both added 11 points for the Ord, which will attempt to win a conference championship on its home court Saturday at 6 p.m. against St. Paul.
“This is huge,” Goodner said. “It’s been a lot of time put into the gym and into the weight room to get here. We had a really rough start to the season. We had our own doubts.
“To see it kind of evolve to where it is, we’re excited to try and make a run to a championship.”
The Wildcats beat the Chanticleers 51-42 on Friday in their first meeting of the season.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well in that game, so hopefully this continues,” Goodner said. “They’re just so tough. The Poppert girls (Brooke and Olivia) are a tough match-up for anybody.”
Taryn Wagner added 13 points for Central City, which faces Wood River in Saturday’s 2 p.m. third-place game. Negus said that’s a good opportunity for the seventh-seeded Bison.
“I told them just now in the locker room that a week ago when we drew (second-seeded) Ravenna if they knew that we’d have an opportunity to play for third and fourth that they’d be pretty excited,” he said. “We’ll be ready to roll on Saturday, and that’s kind of our championship game now.”
Ord 59, Central City 40
ORD (13-5)
Payton Hackel 4-9 2-3 11, Abbi Stethem 7-9 2-2 21, Nikie Nelson 1-8 0-0 3, Megan Benton 3-7 5-7 11, Kloe Severence 3-8 0-0 8, Delany Cargil 2-4 0-0 5, Kailey Bruha 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Bengston 0-1 0-0 0, Keely Holm 0-1 0-0 0, Rielly Peetz 0-0 0-0 0, Ali Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Kaidence Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 9-12 59.
CENTRAL CITY (9-11)
Taryn Wagner 4-15 5-6 13, Taylor Sheets 2-5 0-0 4, Faith Carroll 0-0 1-4 1, Jade Erickson 1-6 0-0 3, Gabby Moser 7-16 0-0 17, Graci McGinnis 1-2 0-0 2, Ella Buhlke 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Ferris 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Blomstedt 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzi Wert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 6-10 40.
Ord 27 14 9 9--59
Central City 15 11 7 –40
3-point field goals—Ord 10-19 (Hackel 1-3, Stethem 5-7, Nelson 1-3, Severance 2-4, Cargill 1-1, Bengston 0-1). CC 4-14 (Wagner 0-6, Erickson 1-2, Moser 3-6). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Ord 32 (Benton 8), CC 30 (Wagner, Sheets 6). Assists—Ord 10 (Bruha 3), CC 3 (Sheets 2). Turnovers—Ord 14, CC 17. Total fouls—Ord 12, C 10. Technicals—none.
St. Paul 50, Wood River 23
Despite scoring a total of seven points, Anna Thede has proven to be St. Paul’s most valuable player in two wins over Wood River this season.
The 5-foot-5 senior guard shut down the Eagles’ high-scoring Boston Boucher once again Thursday in the Lou-Platte Conference tournament semifinals to set up the Class C-1 No. 5-rated Wildcats’ 50-23 victory.
Boucher is averaging 17.8 points per game, but she had a combined 11 in the two meetings against Wood River with Thede taking on a majority of the duties guarding her.
In the rematch, Boucher had six points on 3-for-10 shooting. One basket came on a steal and layup, and the other two were on drives when Thede wasn’t guarding her.
“(Boucher’s) tough to shut down,” St. Paul coach Rick Peters said. “You’ve got to give Anna all the credit in the world. She maybe scores six to eight points a game sometimes, but her defense is what we need from her.
“We talk a lot about that and give her credit for it because she deserves it.”
Thede said it is a team effort to guard Boucher, who has been held to single digits in four games this year, half of them against the Wildcats.
“I think the key was just always talking,” she said. “My teammates were always telling me where she is when I was getting screened. Having that team chemistry really helps.”
That defensive effort was important since St. Paul (17-2) also struggled to score early on and led 11-7 after the first quarter and 19-11 at the half.
“It’s nice to know that our defense is the backbone of the team,” Thede said. “If our shots aren’t falling, we can keep teams down because of our defense. It’s beneficial.”
Wood River (10-10) used a box-and-1 to hold St. Paul leading-scorer Brooke Poppert to two shots and four of her 11 points in the first half.
But younger sister Olivia Poppert finished with 18 points, and Amber Kosmicki hit a pair of 3-pointers to help spark an 18-0 run in the second half to put the game away.
“They had Brooke frustrated in the first half, so they did a good job with their game plan, too,” Peters said. “I think having Liv slide down into the post in the lane got her game going, so we talked about that at halftime. Liv has some size obviously and likes to go to the hole.
“Then Amber hit a couple threes, and when she’s hitting threes we’re pretty good.”
Thede said the Wildcats are thrilled to have earned a spot in Saturday’s 6 p.m. Lou-Platte Conference championship game against Ord.
“It’s definitely really exciting,” she said. “I know we haven’t been there in a long time. We haven’t made it past the semis in a long time, so it’s really exciting for us.”
St. Paul 50, Wood River 23
WOOD RIVER (10-10)
Sage Gideon 2-4 0-0 6, Jenna Rauert 1-4 0-2 2, Boston Boucher 3-10 0-0 6, Baylie Codner 1-7 0-0 2, Hannah Paulk 2-9 1-2 5, Johanna Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Keely Wiese 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Gideon 0-0 0-0 0, Luana Abplanalp 0-1 0-0 0, Elbira Avilez 1-4 0-0 2, Brenda Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-40 1-4 23.
ST. PAUL (17-2)
Brooke Poppert 4-9 3-3 11, Paige Lukasiewicz 3-9 0-0 9, Amber Kosmicki 2-6 0-0 6, Anna Thede 1-4 2-2 4, Olivia Poppert 9-16 0-0 18, Dolcey Van Winkle 0-1 0-0 0, Josie Jakubowski 0-3 0-0 0, Abby Elstermeier 1-1 0-0 2, Jenna Jakubowski 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Hirschman 0-1 0-0 0, Paytyn Larsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 5-5 50.
Wood River 7 4 2 10—23
St. Paul 11 8 19 12—50
3-point field goals—WR 2-13 (S. Gideon 2-4, Rauert 0-1, Boucher 0-5, Codner 0-2, Wiese 0-1), SP 5-18 (B. Poppert 0-2, Lukasiewicz 3-8, Kosmicki 2-3, Thede 0-2, O. Poppert 0-1, Jo. Jakubowski 0-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—WR 24 (Boucher 5), SP 39 (B. Poppert, O. Poppert 9). Assists—WR 5 (Rauert, Codner 2), SP 9 (Kosmicki 4). Turnovers—WR 9, SP 7. Total fouls—WR 3, SP 9. Technicals—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.