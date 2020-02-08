Ethan Gabriel capped off Ord’s championship performance at Saturday’s Crusader Invitational in style.
In the final match of the day, the senior avenged his lone loss of the season and handed Nebraska Christian’s Carl Mundt his first defeat by claiming a 13-11 decision.
That earned Gabriel the gold medal at 195 pounds, which was decided by a six-person round-robin format.
“It was a pretty big one because I had him last week at Ord and lost to him at Ord,” Gabriel said. “Heading into it, I just had to wrestle. I didn’t know what else to do. honestly.”
It was a rematch of wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their classes who are a combined 79-0 when not facing each other.
“I had some knee problems last week, so this week I’ve been doing some rehab and stuff, so everything’s a lot better than it was last week,” Gabriel said. “That’s one of the big things, but mindset was a big thing too.”
Gabriel missed last season after tearing an ACL in Ord’s appearance in the 2018 Class C-1 state championship football game.
Ord coach Johnny Ference said Gabriel’s mental toughness is a big reason for his success this season.
“That’s what’s getting him through the season, being able to push through no matter what,” he said.
That was the case in the match against Mundt, who took an early lead.
“Right off the start we gave up that takedown, but Ethan always keeps wrestling no matter what the situation is,” Ference said. “He kept wrestling, they were up 5-2, and we kept wrestling our match and we ended up winning it this time. We saw him last week, and it’s good to avenge that loss.”
Gabriel said he tried to approach the Crusader Invite as another week despite knowing that the rematch with Mundt would take place.
“I was pretty sore going into this week,” he said. “But you’ve got to go into it just like it’s another meet, another match. It’s my last year. It doesn’t really matter to me as long as I get to be on the mat.”
The Chanticleers had plenty of success while rolling to the team title with 198.5 points. Cross County/Osceola was second (154 points) and Twin River third (147).
Also taking first were Brenden Boyce (120 pounds), Colton Rowse (132), Garret Kluthe (152), Kelen Mayer (170), Alex Flessner (220) and CJ Hoevet (285).
Ference said a team meeting early in the meet set up the successful day.
“I felt like we were a little slow to start, so we had a meeting to tell these guys that we’ve got to get out there and be the aggressor,” he said. “It clearly showed. Those guys went out there and tried to dominate every chance that they could.”
The performance helped Ord continue to build momentum with districts looming six days away.
“Colton Rowse at 132 — yes, his bracket wasn’t as tough, but he’s had great momentum,” Ference said. “Last week he beat two ranked wrestlers, and his job is to go get the title just as much as Ethan’s is. Those two seniors along with CJ, I think the sky’s the limit with this team. I think we can do some things with Ord wrestling that hasn’t happened in a long time.”
