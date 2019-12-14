Despite committing a season-low 11 turnovers, Grand Island Senior High’s offense struggled to find its footing against Omaha South’s pressure defense during a 67-45 home loss to the Class A No. 3-rated Packers on Saturday night.
The Islanders (2-2) shot 39 percent (13 of 39) from the field. That included going 5 of 17 in the first half as Omaha South (3-1) took a 37-18 lead into the intermission.
“They got us out of sync and we’re a team that’s really predicated on getting things in the half court with our sets in our actions,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Omaha South doesn’t let you get into those things and that’s what makes them really, really good. Every time we’d call out a set, they just ran and doubled and took us out of them.”
On the bright side, Slough said the Islanders held up fairly well against Omaha South’s full-court pressure. Six of Grand Island’s 11 turnovers came in the third quarter.
“To have your season-low in turnovers against a team that’s probably the best in the state at pressuring the basketball, I thought that was definitely progress,” Slough said.
Them Koang had 19 points and five rebounds and Isaac Traudt added 10 points and five boards for the Islanders, who were assessed a technical foul to start the game for dunking in pregame warmups. Slough also received a T with 2:02 left in the first half and the Packers got a technical foul for not having the correct starting lineup in the official scorebook to start the second half.
Omaha South’s Tyrece Griggs scored a game-high 21 points, including throwing down an alley-oop dunk and a one-handed jam in the lane in the third quarter. Jadriane Saunders finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Packers, who shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field.
“We kind of had to pick our poison because South can really drive it,” Slough said. “We really wanted to gap things up and make them make shots from the perimeter and they were able to knock them down. Plus, the shots that they made were timely. We would grind out really good possessions and then they would bury a three 25 or 30 seconds into the possession and those are just back-breakers.”
Omaha South 67, Grand Island 45
OMAHA SOUTH (3-1)
Wilson 3-7 2-4 8, Griggs 9-16 0-0 21, Forget 3-5 0-0 6, Saunders 8-11 2-6 19, McNeal-Lee 1-3 1-2 3, McGary 1-5 0-0 3, Chagey 0-1 1-2 1, Nunn-Love 2-2 1-2 6, Fox 0-2 0-0 0, Bang-Hendon 0-0 0-0 0, Belvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 7-16 67.
GRAND ISLAND (2-2)
Gustafson 1-6 0-0 3, Leiting 1-2 0-0 2, Francl 2-3 5-10 9, Traudt 2-10 5-6 10, Koang 6-9 7-7 19, Douglass 1-6 0-0 2, Coslor 0-0 0-0 0, Atikpohou 0-1 0-0 0, Sextro 0-0 0-0 0, Tjaden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 17-23 45.
Omaha South 18 19 20 10—67
Grand Island 9 9 14 13—45
3-point goals—Wilson 0-1, Griggs 3-5, Forget 0-2, Saunders 1-3, McGary 1-4), GI 2-15 (Gustafson 1-4, Francl 0-1, Traudt 1-7, Douglass 0-3). Fouled out—McNeal-Lee, Chagey. Rebounds—OS 35 (Saunders 7), GI 22 (Traudt 5, Koang 5). Assists—OS 11 (Saunders 5), GI 5 (Francl 2). Turnovers—OS 12, GI 11. Total fouls—OS 19, GI 11. Technicals—Koang, GI bench, OS bench.
GIRLS
Grand Island 58, Omaha South 30
The Grand Island Senior High girls broke into the win column Saturday night with a 58-30 home-court victory over Omaha South.
The Islanders (1-3) jumped out to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and took a 29-10 advantage at halftime. Omaha South (0-4) cut its deficit to 41-26 early in the fourth quarter, but Grand Island responded with a 16-2 run.
“It’s a good way to go to not dig yourself a hole and have the other team playing from behind,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “We got a little taste of what it’s like to play with the lead and not to be in a hole and fighting for our lives and that’s a good feeling.
“A lot of kids had a chance to play a lot of kids had a chance to do some things that they weren’t able to do the first couple of games, so that was good.”
Ella McDonald scored 13 points to lead Grand Island, which shot 42.6 percent (23 of 54) from the floor. Tori Hale added 12 points — all in the second half for the Islanders.
“It feels really good to see it all come together in a game,” said Hale, a 5-foot-5 senior. “Our practices have been good and we’re getting better every game. We feel like we’re doing the things we need to do to move forward.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight and we were able to push the ball up the court the right away. That’s what we need to do every game.”
Grand Island forced 27 turnovers and limited the Packers to 35.5-percent shooting (11 of 31) from the field. RaeShaun Richotte, who scored 10 points, was the only Omaha South player to reach double figures.
“When you work hard all summer long and in the fall, it’s good to some things come to fruition on the court,” Hirchert said. “The kids got some confidence and they hit some shots outside. We were able to get some layups and our press was effective tonight — we got some turnovers there.”
Katie Zuelow (nine points and six rebounds) gave Grand Island strong minutes off the bench. Kamdyn Barrientos added eight points and six boards as the Islanders outrebounded Omaha South 40-27.
About the only area of concern for Grand Island against the Packers was a 10-of-24 shooting performance at the free-throw line.
“They can shoot the ball and we’ve got to keep shooting,” Hirchert said. “We’ve got some things we can clean up and we definitely can get better. We need to keep our eyes up as we penetrate and not get so deep and be able to pull up for shots.
“Those are just learning moments that we’ve just got to keep building on and and our kids are getting better, day in and day out. We have to continue grinding and grinding and see what happens.”
Grand Island 58, Omaha South 30
OMAHA SOUTH (0-4)
Utterback 0-3 0-4 0, Giddings 1-9 0-2 3, Richotte 3-5 4-6 10, Dietz 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, Appel 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 2-4 5, DeLeon 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 11-31 6-16 30.
GRAND ISLAND (1-3)
McDonald 6-12 0-0 13, Maciejewski 3-8 1-2 7, Kelly 2-6 1-4 5, Hale 4-9 3-5 12, Barrientos 4-8 0-2 8, Zuelow 2-6 5-9 9, Hill 2-4 0-0 4, Mentheep 0-1 0-0 0, Hemingway 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-54 10-24 58.
Omaha South 7 3 15 5—30
Grand Island 19 10 12 17—58
3-point goals—OS 2-8 (Utterback 0-1, Giddings 1-3, Richotte 0-1, Appel 0-2, Jackson 1-1), GI 2-13 (McDonald 1-4, Maciejewski 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Hale 1-3, Barrientos 0-1, Hill 0-1). Fouled out—Dietz, Kelly, Zuelow. Rebounds—OS 27 (Giddings 6), GI 40 (Barrientos 6, Zuelow 6). Assists—OS 6 (Giddings 3), GI 10 (Hale 3). Turnovers—OS 27, GI 17. Total fouls—OS 19, GI 19. Technicals—None.
