LINCOLN – While Ogallala may score almost 73 points a game, it was defense that sent the Indians into their first state championship game since 1992 on Friday.
The Class C-1 No. 5-rated Indians effectively used a triangle-and-two to frustrate No. 2 Adams Central for much of their semifinal matchup.
That and a game-closing 14-2 run sent Ogallala into the final with a 47-35 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“The players get the credit for playing really good defense,” Indians coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought they went out and executed really well. We ran (a triangle-and-two) earlier in the year, but you never know how it’s going to go. It’s up to the guys to go out there and execute, and they were good.”
Gavin Lipovsky, who had 24 points in Adams Central’s first-round win over St. Paul, was limited to nine points with seven of them coming in the third quarter. The other focus of the triangle-and-two, Cam Foster, had two points on 1-for-6 shooting.
“Nobody had junked us all year, and obviously it was a good game plan,” Patriots coach Zac Foster said. “It worked for those guys to take out Gavin and Cam out of our offensive attack, and they did it for the most part.
“But we felt like we still got good shots. We believe in all our guys. Lucas (Bohlen) has made over 50 threes this year and is a 38% 3-point shooter. We trust him immensely, and he got good looks. Tyler (Slechta) got good looks. Travis (Niemeyer) got good looks.”
Adams Central finished 4-for-27 on 3-pointers and 13-for-44 overall. Ogallala also used a 45-25 advantage in rebounding to convert on numerous second-chance baskets.
Yet the Patriots were tied at 33 after Cam Foster’s basket opened the scoring in the fourth quarter
It was all Ogallala (23-4) after that. The Indians went 6-for-9 from the free-throw line and got several transition baskets to pull away.
“A couple of them were free throws and a couple of them were runouts where we kind of stopped, kind of panicked a little bit when we didn’t make a shot,” Zac Foster said. “It comes down to fundamentals. When a shot goes up, you’ve got to get somebody back.
“When a shot went up a couple times late, I felt like they had two or three runouts where it was rebound-throw-layup. That hasn’t happened to us all year. It was kind of the moment and situation. Our kids froze up when the ball didn’t go in.”
Gillen again pointed to defense for being the key.
“Just getting defensive stops and rebounding the ball – they are so crucial in games like this,” he said. “Adams Central is a very good team, and we were able to get a few more stops.”
Zac Foster said it was Ogallala’s ability to effectively switch defenses that also caused problems for the Patriots (25-2).
“It’s a difficult concept for our kids when they’re switching it up from a matchup zone to man to triangle-and-two,” he said. That was definitely a big factor, the triangle-and-two, and not making enough shots.”
Carter Brown had seven of his 14 points in the fourth-quarter run for the Indians. Adam Kroeger finished with 12 points while Kadyn Marhenke had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Gillen said Adams Central posed plenty of concerns entering the contest.
“They’re a really talented group,” he said. “You watch them (in Thursday’s win over St. Paul) and (Lipovsky and Cam Foster) are probably the two best players we’ve seen all year long, and they’re on the same team. They’re so well-coached, they’re big, they’re strong. They’re just a really good team, and we’re fortunate to be moving on.”
Adams Central was left hoping to get to play one more game in Saturday’s scheduled 3 p.m. consolation game against Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Northeast. Of course, due to concerns with the coronavirus, no game in this state tournament seemed definite to go on until opening tipoff.
“We’re still hoping to play (Saturday),” Zac Foster said. “I’m hoping it’s not over, but if it is over, what a special group. We’ve talked about it all year. It’s really kind of captivated people in the middle part of the state where the storyline around us last season was losing guys to transfer and graduation.
“We knew we had a good basketball team. We knew we believed in each other, and our kids really bought into that from day one.”
