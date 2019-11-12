BURWELL — Burwell went to Plan B and C on defense trying to figure out a way to slow down Cambridge’s offense Tuesday.
The Longhorns never had to veer away from Plan A on offense, though.
Burwell’s 1-2 rushing punch of Jase Williams and Caleb Busch combined for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a 71-48 Class D-1 quarterfinal win over the previously unbeaten and untested Trojans.
In their 10 scoring drives, the Longhorns (9-2) didn’t attempt a single pass.
“We were pretty fired up from our win last week (in a rematch against Elm Creek), and our line was blocking good,” said Williams, who gained 207 yards on 34 carries with five scores. “We were able to run on these guys, and we knew that we could.
“They play a lot of teams that pass. We’re more of a ground-and-pound team.”
Cambridge only stopped one of Burwell’s first nine possessions with an interception at the end of the first half.
“We were blocking downfield and able to find big holes,” said Busch, who gained 165 yards on 13 carries with five TDs and described the line’s play as “crazy amazing.”
Burwell coach Luke Gideon said Williams and Busch nicely complement each other in the backfield.
“You’ve got Jace and then you sprinkle a little Busch in,” he said. “He’s young, and he’s hungry. When he gets his opportunities, he’s a big deal for us. He really complements Jace and gives us two guys we can really count on whenever we need a yard or two.”
Both backs — who accounted for Burwell’s first 70 points until the lone PAT kick — are glad to have the other around.
“It’s really nice,” Williams said. “I can run up the middle and then they started keying on me. Then he can bust one outside.”
Busch added: “He’s a little bigger and has a little more power. I’ve got a little more speed and can get down the field a little quicker. But we work together good.”
The teams traded touchdowns for most of the first half. But Burwell’s defense got a stop on Cambridge’s second possession to force a punt.
That stop was sandwiched by a 6-yard touchdown run by Williams and a 3-yard score by Busch to give Burwell a 14-6 lead.
After taking a 30-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime, the Longhorns produced the key stretch of the game to start the second half.
Williams broke off a 20-yard touchdown run. Burwell’s defense came through with its second stop of the game, and two plays later Busch ripped off a 35-yard score.
That put the Longhorns up 44-26 with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter, and Cambridge (10-1) never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
The Trojans simply couldn’t stop Burwell’s physical run game led by Williams.
“Jase was really physical tonight,” Gideon said. “He’s really stepped it up another level of all the guys on our team. That’s what seniors do. It’s his team, and he’s going to take it on his back.”
Burwell’s defense stopped Cambridge’s dynamic quarterback-receiver duo of Paxton Ross and Deryk Huxoll just enough times to stretch out the lead.
“I told them we weren’t going to shut them out tonight,” Gideon said. “They were going to score points. We were just going to have to match them and score points back for the fact that those guys haven’t been stopped all year.”
Ross finished 22-for-46 passing for 415 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 123 yards and four more scores.
Huxoll had 177 yards on 12 catches with two scores, but only 26 of those yards came after halftime. He tied the eight-man state record for touchdowns in a season (28) and came up one yard short of also tying the single-season receiving yardage record of 1,826.
Burwell hosts Dundy County-Stratton in Monday’s semifinals to try to earn a trip to the state championship game for the fourth time in five years. DCS defeated Arcadia-Loup City — a team that handed Burwell one of its two losses in the regular season — 42-30 in the quarterfinals,
A young group of Longhorns that starts six sophomores had to grow up in a hurry this season to help get the team to this point.
“We’ve come a long ways this year with this group of guys,” Gideon said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids on our team but a good corps of seniors that are just tough and have been through this before. It’s the mental toughness of this team and our kids.
“Here it is the middle of November. It’s cold and we’ve got a good running game.”
