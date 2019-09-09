LINCOLN — Nebraska coach John Cook enjoyed his trip home to his alma-mater with his team to play in the University of San Diego Invitational this past weekend.
Cook got to see how much the university has changed over the years and got to check out Francis Parker High School just down the road from USD where he began his coaching career.
And he got to see his No.2-ranked Huskers improve to 4-0 on the season with wins over Arizona and San Diego.
But it wasn’t easy, especially Saturday night against San Diego.
The Toreros gave the Huskers everything they wanted and even held a 2-1 lead in the match, but Nebraska battled back to earn a 3-2 victory in which it overcame some subpar play in the first three sets to take the win.
“I just saw how when we got to the fifth game, how unified and together they were and how much they were playing for each other,” Cook said Monday at his weekly press conference. “It was pretty cool to see this, just how tight they pulled together. That’s the one thing I learned. We can play at a really high level when we’re dialed in.”
The Huskers put things together in that fifth set with Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins leading the way. It may have been nerve-wracking at the time, but Cook said it was a good thing for the team to go through.
“As a coach, you always want to see your team push through some things, get to the top of the mountain,” Cook said. “Push through a tough time because that’s what builds their resiliency a little bit and builds confidence. You can’t create that in practice. You can tell them how great they are or how well they’re doing, but until they go through it …
“You’re looking for big wins early in the year to build that confidence. Anytime you can get those it’s a big confidence builder,, especially for as young a team as we have.’
Two days later, Cook still wasn’t sure how his team won that match. He was still trying to figure that out, but the play of Stivrins, Jazz Sweet and setter Nicklin Hames was important.
“I don’t know how we won the fourth game. It didn’t look good and we pulled that out,” he said. “Then in the fifth game we did some good things, we did some not so good things, but we made a couple of plays.
“Lauren had a great fifth game. Jazz had a great fifth game. Nicklin kind of went to another level. Callie (Schwarzenbach) had a huge kill for us. We executed well and just got a couple points ahead and were able to keep that cushion and keep the pressure on San Diego.”
Cook is looking for more consistency as the Huskers head into this weekend’s Ameritas Players Challenge at the Devaney Center The tournament also features High Point, Denver and Loyola Marymount.
The Huskers hit .000 in the first set against San Diego. In the fifth set, they had 11 kills in 20 swings with no errors.
Sun, who is from nearby Encinitas, California, had a big tournament. The junior outside hitter had 15 kills (.352 hitting percentage) Friday against Arizona and then tied her career high with 21 kills against San Diego while hitting .318.
Now Cook just wants to see consistency from Sun.
“My question to her is can she play the entire season as inspired as she was this weekend,” Cook said. “I saw another level of her, how she played, how she competed. It was really important for her to go back. She was at another level.”
