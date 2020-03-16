The Nebraska Schools Activities Association has curtailed spring activities.
The NSAA released a statement Monday saying all practices are suspended until March 30, and all competitions are suspended until April 2. Those suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant.
"Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time," according to the statement.
The NSAA will share more information and official updates through its website and social media platforms.
