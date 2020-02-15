LINCOLN — Jonathan Novinski continues to break records during the season.
This time, the Grand Island junior swimmer set two meet and pool records at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Saturday.
Novinski won the 200 freestyle at 1:41.36 and the 500 freestyle at 4:32.54.
That allowed the Islanders to finish fourth with 231 points.
Individually, earning medals for Grand Island included Kai Wilson in the 500 freestyle (third, 4:50.26) and 200 freestyle (fourth, 1:46.04), Doug Lewandowski in the 50 freestyle (fifth, 21.74) and 100 backstroke (sixth, 54.33), Colby Setlik in the 100 butterfly (seventh, 54.86) Michael Sambula-Monzalvo in the 500 freestyle (fifth 4:59.35) and Luke Dankert in the 100 breaststroke (seventh, 1:03.98).
All three relays placed for the Islanders. The 200 freestyle relay of Lewandowski, Dankert, Wilson and Novinski came in third (1:29.44), while 200 medley relay of Lewandowski, Dankert, Setlik, and Sambula-Monzalvo came in seventh (1:41.81) and the 400 freestyle relay of Novinski, Sambula-Monzalvo, Setlik and Wilson finished fifth (3:17.54).
The girls were led by the 200 medley and the 400 medley relay. The 200 medley team of Nia Fill, Sarah Dankert, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Reagan Greer finished eighth (1:59.97) and the 400 freestyle relay of Greer, Ianna Fill, Dankert and Muhlbach finished eighth (3:55.16).
Those efforts helped Grand Island finish 10th with 88 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.