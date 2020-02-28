LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s Jonathan Novinski set himself up to have a good Saturday at the state swimming and diving meet.
The Islander swimmer earned the top times during the preliminaries of the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle races Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Novinski opened his day after swimming a 1:42.11 in the 200 freestyle, then finishing with a 4:40.36 in the 500 freestyle in his individual events.
The Grand Island Central Catholic junior is looking to win his third 500 freestyle title, an event he has the state record in (4:32.04), while also hoping to win his first 200 freestyle after taking third and second, respectively, the past two seasons.
Novinski said he’s OK with how he swam Friday and will be ready Saturday.
“I swam what I needed to today, especially it’s a two-day meet,” Novinski said. “All that matters is tomorrow.”
GISH coach Brian Jensen said Novinski did what he needed to do to advance to the finals in both events, even though he didn’t think he went out too hard.
“He probably held back more than what he needed to in the 500 freestyle,” Jensen said. “He probably could have attacked the first 100 a little better in the 200 freestyle. But he still did fine. He knows he can go out a lot faster. Last year, he felt he went a little too hard on the first day and was a little tired on the second day. This year, he wants to shine on the second day.”
Novinski will have a teammate to compete with in the 500 freestyle. Freshman Michael Sambula-Monzalvo finished with the eighth-fastest time in the prelims with a personal best 4:53.26.
“That’s the best race he swam of his life,” Jensen said. “That’s his best event. We as a coaching staff are very excited for Michael.
Novinski will swim in another final event in the 400 freestyle relay with Colby Setlik, Kai Wilson and Doug Lewandowski. The foursome finished with the eighth-fastest time of 3:16.83.
The Islanders will also be swimming in a few events in consolations.
Individually, Wilson earned a spot in the 200 freestyle (1:47.73), while Lewandowski will swim in the 50 freestyle (21.90).
The 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays also made consolations. Lewandowski, Dankert, Setlik and Sambula-Monzalvo joined together in the 200 medley relay, coming in at 1:41.20, while Lewandowski, Sambula-Monzalvo, Wilson and Novinski were together in the 200 freestyle relay, coming at 1:29.55. The 200 freestyle time is the top time in consolations.
“The first two relays just missed getting in but I’m happy with how the 400 freestyle swam,” Jensen said. “We probably should have more kids swimming in the finals but they are still swimming on Saturday, which is still pretty good.”
The Islander girls were shut out in getting any swimmers into Saturday events. But Jensen said he’s happy to get them to swim at the state meet.
“I think we’re a year away so good for them to get this experience,” Jensen said. “I hope next year will be a whole different year as we were in a transition year.”
Championships and Consolations will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
