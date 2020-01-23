The Northwest wrestling team took care of business during its final home outing.
The Vikings recorded five pins, a decision and had four forfeit victories during their 57-18 win over Class A, No. 9 dual-rated North Platte (NSWAA) at Northwest High School.
It also marked the final time that seniors Grady Griess and Collin Quandt wrestled in the home gym. Griess, No. 1 at 220 pounds, and Quandt, No. 2 at 138, both recorded pins over their opponents.
NW coach Brian Sybrandts said he was happy to see that.
“They wanted to go out there and perform well for us in front of our home crowd and they did just that,” he said. “They scored a bunch of takedowns and got the pins when they were there. It was a nice way to cap off their last time wrestling at home.”
Meanwhile, North Platte was missing a few wrestlers because of illness and injuries, including defending state champion Darian Diaz, as well as Cash Arensdorf and Gavin Brauer, rated No. 4 and No. 2 in Class A 170 and 182, respectively. They were also missing returning state medalist Brock Little.
But for the most part, Bulldog coach Dale Hall said he felt the North Platte wrestlers still competed, especially 170-pounder Dominique Vieryra, who pinned Brody Sheeks in 2:50, and 160-pounder Luke Rathjen, who earned a 7-6 win over Alex Cabello.
“I thought our kids battled,” Hall said. “We had some kids who don’t normally wrestle varsity do a nice job, especially Dominique and Luke. Hopefully we can get those other kids healthy and back into the lineup.”
Caleb Alcorta was the lone decision winner for the Vikings. The 106-pound junior trailed 5-0 after the first period but recovered to earn a 14-9 victory over Kole Weigel.
“That’s a good confidence builder for him,” Sybrandts said.
Brody Stutzman (285), Brady Isley (132) and Austin Cooley (152) recorded pins with Griess and Quandt, while Zach Pistulka (195), Grady Arends (113), Ben Sutherland (120) and Victor Isele received forfeit victories for the Vikings.
Sybrandts said the win was big as it should help Northwest as far as state duals, which are on Feb. 8 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, are concerned.
The Vikings were sitting in 15th place entering Thursday’s action. He said a win over North Platte, who is a Class A team, should help.
“We need a few things to go our way but I think we’ll be in good position if we can beat Adams Central next week,” Sybrants said. “It could come down to next week. I told the kids to keep battling because I think we are wrestling well right now. Our kids really came out and did a great job tonight.”
Northwest will be at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Saturday.
