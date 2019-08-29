Just playing a game seemed like some sort of a victory for the Northwest softball team on Thursday.
“I’m glad we finally have a record,” coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “We were looking at the NSAA (Nebraska School Activities Association) website. We’re the only team in the state that did not have a game. We’re glad to finally have a record and ended up on the right side.”
The Vikings recorded an official victory to make their record 1-0 by using a seven-run fourth inning to top Lexington 10-1 in five innings at the Veterans Complex.
Northwest jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Freshman Maddy Cushing led off by working a count full before lining a hit over the pitcher.
She stole second and scored on an error that allowed Skylee Nelson to reach base. Nelson went on to score on another error, one of five in the game by the Minutemaids.
Cushing led Northwest with two hits in her high school debut.
“She got it going with a base hit,” Ritzdorf said. “She’s a freshman and is going to be a good player for us.”
The Vikings kept getting baserunners and kept the pressure on Lexington (1-3). Emily Stein singled to lead off the second. Courtesy runner Grace Baasch stole second and third before scoring on an error.
“We’re a team that likes to be aggressive,” Ritzdorf said. “I think I got maybe five (or) six girls thrown out on the bases today, but we made them make the plays. Hats off to Lexington. They did.
“Fortunately in the bottom of the fourth we got a big inning and got a couple big hits,” Ritzdorf said. “Joley Langford had a big two-RBI hit to kind of break it open and seal the deal.”
Stein picked up the complete-game win, limiting Lexington to a pair of hits while striking out six and walking none.
McKinna Moats reached on a wild pitch on a third strike and scored Lex’s lone run on a sacrifice fly by Jordyn Jeffries.
“You know what you’re going to get when Emily Stein is in the circle,” Ritzdorf said. “I’m glad she’s on our side and we never have to face her because she’s a bulldog. She did exactly what we asked her to do and made the other team hit the ball.
“They had a rally in the third and cut the lead to two. That’s good for our team to feel that pressure early in the season. How they answered that was awesome.”
Ritzdorf said there is still work to do, especially at the plate where he felt the Vikings struggled a bit during the first trip through the lineup.
“We need to make sure that our hitters are getting their pitch,” he said. “I think we were a little overaggressive tonight. We were swinging at some pitches up, swinging at some pitches down. Again, we’ve had three weeks of practices and this is our first game. I think the girls were a little antsy.
“Defense was solid and the pitching was great. That’s going to win you a lot of ballgames.”
Northwest takes part in the annual Lincoln Public Schools Invite on Saturday and will face Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius and a rematch with Lexington.
Lexington (1-3) 000 10—1 2 5
Northwest (1-0) 210 7x—10 6 0
WP—Stein. LP—Haussler.