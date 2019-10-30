It didn’t feel like a sweep, but it was.
Both Northwest and Aurora battled hard during the Class B, Subdistrict 6 final Tuesday at Northwest High School.
But the No. 9 Vikings made the plays down the stretch in all three sets to earn a 25-23, 26-24, 25-22 win over the Huskies.
“That did not feel like a sweep and I really don’t know how that happened,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “But somehow in volleyball, you have to be two points better. It came down to us making plays.”
And Whitney Brown provided the Vikings with a few of those plays as she had 11 kills, 15 assists and 25 digs.
“She’s only 5-7 but she’s smart and really knows how to place the ball,” Harders said.
Not only did the Vikings have to work, but they had to rally from behind in the first two sets.
After Aurora trailed 16-10 in the first set, Kassidy Hudson had three kills, along with a pair of ace serves from Paxtyn Dummer and Jaylee Schuster during a 12-3 to give them a 22-19 lead.
The Vikings responded with a 6-1 run and broke a 23-all tie on an Aurora net violation and a Brown kill to give them a 1-0 lead.
Dummer and Hudson helped the Huskies gain an early advantage as each had four kills to put them up 16-9 to start the second set.
After a Claire Caspersen kill, Lauren Hauser served a 4-0 run to bring Northwest back to within 16-14.
Aurora kept the advantage for most of the second set until a Taylor Retzlaff ace serve, followed by kills from Macey Bosard and Brown tied the score.
The Huskies took the lead back to two at 22-20, but a service error, a Hauser kill and a Huskie error gave Northwest a 23-22 lead, only to see Aurora answer with kills from Makayla Eberly and Hudson.
But just like the first, Northwest found a way to win the set on a Bosard kill, an Aurora error and a Caspersen kill put them up 2-0.
Rylie McNelis, who had eight kills and 22 assists, said it wasn’t easy to win those first two sets.
“It was tough at first. We were down a couple points in the first two sets but we were able to come back and stayed together as a team,” she said.
It looked like Northwest had all the momentum as it jumped out to a 17-10 lead. But after a service error, Cassidy Knust, who had 18 digs, started a 6-0 run with three ace serves to even the score.
Northwest never surrendered the lead but still had to work to get the job done. After Bosard broke a 22-all tie with a kill, Brown finished the match with an ace serve and a kill.
Hudson and Dummer led the Huskies with nine kills each. Aurora coach Lois Hixson said the Huskies had their chances but felt serving hurt them at times. They had 10 ace serves but missed six serves, including four in the third.
“I think we both had a game plan and we both had to change that game plan several times,” Hixson said. “It just came down to who can put it away at the end and Northwest was capable of that.
“We attacked some areas like I know we can. Kassidy and Paxtyn had great nights for us but it takes a group effort though. We had a good serving night but we missed some serves at crucial times.”
To go along with Brown’s numbers, Caspersen and Bosard each added nine kills, while Hauser also had eight. Sophie McKinney had 21 digs.
Both teams will play in district final matches on Saturday. Harders said she feels better going into the district final match, which Northwest will host, with a victory.
“We knew going into today that we were going to be playing on Saturday, but going in with a victory makes it so much better,” Harders said. “You go in feeling confident and strong, feeling good and it helps us stay at seventh, which was where we were in wildcard points entering the day.
“And it will be good to host as we had two actual home matches and hosted conference as well. It will be good to play at home again.”
And Northwest looks to keep their state tournament tradition alive as they will be looking for their 19th consecutive trip. McNelis said the Vikings want to make that happen.
“We have to keep that tradition going,” she said.
Official pairings for the district final matchups will be released Thursday.
