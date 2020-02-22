OMAHA – Grady Griess didn’t waste any time in capping off his career in style at the state wrestling tournament.
The Northwest top-ranked 220-pound senior in Class B pinned all four of his opponents in the first period during the three days, which included No. 2 Garett Menke of Bennington in 1:44 Saturday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
The win gave Griess, who will compete in wrestling at the Naval Academy next year, his second state title after winning the 195 title last year.
“This is a dream come true,” Griess said. “I put in a lot of work for this and managed to come out with another title.”
Griess scored a takedown right away and eventually got the pin a few moments later. NW coach Brian Sybrandts said Griess, who was ranked No. 9 in the country according to intermat.com, was the aggressor from the start against Menke, who entered the match at 48-0.
“That was a great way for him to cap off his career,” Sybrandts said. “He didn’t give (Menke) a chance from the start. He started attacking right away and never allowed him to get into the match. He was just so impressive.”
The two titles came after Griess suffered his only loss of the season to Wahoo’s Sam Kolterman 9-2 in the 195 final his sophomore year. He managed to avenge that loss with a 12-3 win the following year and helped the Vikings capture the state title.
He said the loss his sophomore year was a motivating factor for him.
“You always want to avenge a loss and I was able to do that last year. It was a lot of fun,” Griess said. “This year, it was a good opportunity to have a good opponent like that who was undefeated. I was so blessed.”
Griess finished the season at 47-4. Two of his losses were to Millard South’s Isaac Trumble, who was ranked No. 6 in the country but moved up to 285 last week in districts and won that weight class in Class A, while two more came at the Walsh Ironman Tournament in Ohio where he saw some of the best competition in the country. He said that helped him this year.
“Coach Sybrandts did a great job of getting me a tough schedule this year,” he said. “That has definitely paid off and I know it will in the next few years.”
Sybrandts said he’ll miss coaching Griess, who was Northwest’s first two-time champion since Mike Leaman in 1984 and 1985.
“Kids like Grady don’t come around very often,” he said. “He’s just wants to get better all the time. He worked so hard to get where he’s at. He’s been so big for our program, especially when his win last year got us the state title. I can’t put into words what he’s meant for our program. He might be one of the best wrestlers to come out of our program.”
Teammate Collin Quandt couldn’t come up with a state title as he lost a 7-5 overtime decision to Gering’s Nate Rocheleau at 138 pounds.
“I feel bad for Collin because just like Grady, he’s done a lot for us as well with being a three-time medalist and a two-time finalist,” Sybrandts said. “I really wanted him to get that title.”
Grady Arends (fifth, 113) and Brady Isley (sixth, 132) were the other medalists for the Vikings. Those efforts allowed the Vikings to finish sixth with 77.5 points.
It was the third-straight season the Vikings finished with four medalists, so Sybrandts said he was pleased with how the state tournament went.
“I’m sure Grady and Brady will be motivated for us next year,” Sybrandts said. “We brought seven guys down, brought home four medalists and finishing in the top six in Class B. That’s not an easy thing to do. We had a great run and hopefully our qualifiers will be hungry to get down here again next year.”
