HASTINGS – Northwest got to rest its starters after all.
Vikings head coach Kevin Stein said prior to Friday’s district championship game against Class B No. 6-rated Hastings that the only negative about playing a big game to end the regular season was the inability to rest the top players for the postseason.
The No. 4 Vikings created that opportunity.
Northwest dominated from the start of the meeting of 7-1 teams at Hastings College and rolled the Tigers 49-13. That led to most of the starters cheering on their teammates from the sidelines by midway through the third quarter.
It meant a lot to Northwest to claim a district title.
“It’s awesome,” said senior running back/linebacker Ty Heaton, who had a pair of touchdowns. “It’s been a long time since we’ve done it, and there isn’t a more deserving team than ours. We fought for it, and we got it.”
Quarterback Rans Sanders rushed for 177 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns before the first-team offense exited midway through the third quarter. He was also 13-for-17 passing for 152 yards.
“We threw the quick game really well,” Stein said. “We only took a few shots downfield, and a couple he completed. A couple they covered well, and he runs the ball so well.
“He’s so dynamic. There were a couple of times that he rolled out to throw and he pulled it down and took off. He’s tougher than nails. I’ll take him anywhere.”
Sanders said the offensive line came through with a standout performance.
“Our line was really getting the big push tonight,” he said. “That trap play was working all night on them.”
Northwest put together a nearly flawless first half to build up a 35-7 halftime lead.
The Vikings turned five possessions into five touchdowns while amassing 344 yards of total offense on 38 plays. Northwest only faced third down three times and converted them all, including a 19-yard scramble by Sanders on a third-and-15 play.
The first drive set the tone. The Viking went 86 yards in eight plays with six of them gaining at least nine yards.
“Our receivers were catching balls,” Sanders said. “We were seeing stuff and were capitalizing on what they were giving us.”
Sanders scored the first two touchdowns on runs of 11 and 12 yards, the second on a third-and-10 play.
Sam Collins zipped through the defense for a 36-yard score, and Heaton added touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards.
Northwest’s defense held a Tigers offense that put up 64 points one week ago against Beatrice to one touchdown and 103 yards on 25 plays in the first half.
The Vikings led 28-0 before Hastings got into the end zone on a 1-yard Zaide Weidner run. That came after he broke off a 41-yard run on the prior play.
“Really we said at halftime that on two plays we missed some bad angles and they got us for two plays,” Stein said. “That’s what got them their score in that first half.
“Otherwise than that, when we did miss tackles – because they’re quicker than heck – we rallied to it and got some stops to get them for a minimal gain. I thought our defensive game plan was terrific. It was a totally different look than they were expecting. We moved some guys around and they did a nice job of just playing good defense.”
Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek threw for a Class B record nine touchdowns last week against Beatrice but was held to a 10-for-19, 93-yard performance. Synek had no touchdowns and one interception.
“We prepared all week long and we trusted the process,” Heaton said. “We trusted coach (Kyle) Suttles (the defensive coordinator) and we did our job.”
But the Vikings exited the field a team that is still hungry for more.
“It’s a good boost for the playoffs – very good,” Sanders said. “It feels great to be district champs, but it would be even better if we were state champs.
“I knew we could do this from the beginning of the year. Me and these guys have been playing ever since we were 5 years old. Everybody was doubting us. They said we would win two games this year. We shut them up.”
Honestly, Stein admitted that this run to a district title came as a bit of a surprise to him.
“I’m just so super proud of these guys,” he said. “People ask me what is the secret sauce of this team, and it’s their camaraderie. I would not have bet on this at the beginning of the season.
“These guys just came together, and they practiced so hard. They listen and they’re professional at practice. We don’t tell our kids to be quiet or to listen up. It’s a tweet-tweet and their eyes snap to you and we start coaching them.”
