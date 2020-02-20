OMAHA – First day went a little better for the Northwest wrestling day at the state wrestling tournament.
Unlike last year where they were not in the top 10 en route to the state championship, the Class B, No. 5 Vikings find themselves in sixth place with 33.5 points after the first day Thursday at the CHI Center Omaha.
No. 1 Hastings leads the Class B race with 64 points.
Northwest also moved Grady Arends (No. 2 at 113 pounds), Collin Quandt (No. 2 at 138) and Grady Griess (No. 1 at 220) into Friday’s night semifinals.
“I’m glad we didn’t have the kind of first day we did last year,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We took it one match at a time. We punched three kids into the semifinals and that was big. If we can punch them into the finals, we’ll be right there in the thick of things.”
Griess, a returning state champion, said he felt the day went well for the Vikings.
“I think we were better prepared today,” Griess said. “I think we wrestled pretty well today and we’re sitting pretty well.”
Of three semifinalists, Quandt had the toughest victory as he scored a 7-5 win over Alliance’s Asa Johnson. Quandt jumped out to a 7-3 lead before holding on.
“We knew going in that match that it was going to be a tough match,” Sybrandts said. “I’m super proud that he found a way to dig deep and get a win for us there. He was coming at us there at the end.”
Quandt will take on No. 3 Brady Thompson of O’Neill in the semifinal. He won a wild 13-12 victory over Thompson earlier in the season.
Meanwhile, Arends and Griess wasted little time in getting into their semifinal matches with first-period pins in the quarterfinals.
Arends pinned Jeremy Oswald of Aurora in 0:33, while Griess stuck No. 3 Dylan Meyer of Norris in 0:28.
“We got bonus points in their matches and that’s big for us,” Griess said. “That will be the biggest thing in this tournament.”
Arends gets a rematch with top-ranked Quinton Chavez of Gering in his semifinal match. It’s a rematch of the 106-pound final that Chavez won 10-5 last year. Griess takes on No. 6 Brayan Rodriguez of York.
Austin Cooley wasn’t as successful in his 152-pound quarterfinal match as he lost a 4-3 decision to No. 3 Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings.
Caleb Alcorta (106), Brady Isley (132) and Victor Isele (182) fell in their first-round matches.
Sybrandts said those consolation matches will be key if the Vikings wants to get back into the team race.
“We need those kids to get some wins for us in the consolation rounds,” he said. “If we get a few of those guys to come back and get medals for us, we’ll be right there.”
Hastings, meanwhile, put six wrestlers into the semifinals for their first-day lead.
Landon Weidner (No. 2 at 126), Bryce Brown (No. 3 at 132), Izaak Hunsley (No. 2 at 160), Damen Pape (No. 1 at 182) and Evan Morora (No. 5 at 195) join Brumbaugh in the semifinals.
“We wrestled really well, especially in the quarterfinals,” Tiger coach Nolan Laux said. “Of course you always want more but that’s the name of the game. I thought we put a good effort in today.”
One of the big highlights for Hastings was Pape, a defending champion, captured his 200th career win after pinning Boys Town’s Jay Ballard in 1:12 as he improved to 50-0.
“We thought going in he had a chance to get that this year,” Laux said. “That’s pretty remarkable for a kid to do that.”
Wiedner takes on top-ranked Dyson Kunz of Central City, while Brown battles No. 6 Nathaniel Murillo of Gering. Brumbaugh takes on top-ranked Nicholas Stoltenburg of Omaha Skutt, while Hunsley has No. 6 Jacob Awiszus of Gering. Pape has No. 5 Brekyn Papineau of Aurora and Morera has top-ranked Eli Jansen of Skutt.
A few other area wrestlers earned berths into the Class B semifinals:
n Papineau was one of three Aurora wrestlers to make the semifinals. Trevor Kluck, No. 1 at 138, rallied from 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat Hank Frost of Blair 6-4 in sudden victory, while Caden Svoboda (No. 3 at 106) earned an 11-4 win over No. 5 Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central. Papineau earned a 6-4 win over Kaden Lyons of Blair. Kluck takes on No. 4 Nate Rocheleau of Gering, while Svoboda has No. 2 Zach Ourada of Skutt.
nKunz is one of two Central City wrestlers to make the semifinals with teammate Drew Garfield (No. 4 at 106). Garfield, coach Darin Garfield’s son, earned a 2-0 win over Hastings’ Markus Miller and takes on top-ranked Kael Lauridsen of Bennington. Kunz pinned Plattsmouth’s Dominic Cherek in 0:49.
n Braiden Kort (No. 3 at 113) is the only semifinalist for Adams Central after he defeated Austin Munier of Sidney. He will take on unranked Ivan Lazo of Lexington in the semifinals.
