It may only be the second week of the season, but September could bring a feeling of playoff football for Northwest.
Starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. home opener against Class B No. 10-rated McCook, the No. 8 Vikings face three straight rated teams.
“The grind begins this week,” head coach Kevin Stein said. “Our kids will get up and get ready to go to face these tough opponents we have the next couple of weeks.”
Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff and C-1 No. 4 Aurora also await. Last year, Northwest went 0-3 against these opponents despite holding leads in the second half in every game.
This meeting against McCook has a different look. The Bison come into the game an uncharacteristic 0-1 after losing at home to Hastings 30-7.
McCook had won the past 17 meetings in that series, but Stein wasn’t shocked that the Tigers snapped their losing streak.
“I knew that Hastings was going to be loaded,” he said. “They have so much team speed. It was maybe surprising that it was as lopsided as it was, but Hastings is good. You’ve got to take your hats off to them. McCook will get things straightened out for this week.”
And McCook has also had plenty of success against Northwest. The Bison have won the last 14 meetings by an average score of 40-10.
Despite last week’s result, Stein expects a familiar-looking McCook team on the field.
“They’ll bring a serious power run game,” he said. “They’ll really run right at you and run really well with the option. Defensively they create a lot of confusion. So they are power on offense and confusion on defense.”
Team chemistry is extra important against a team like the Bison.
“We need to trust each other,” Stein said. “That’s the biggest thing. Each lineman has to trust the guy next to him. Each receiver needs to trust them and the quarterback.
“Defensively we need to be assignment sound and know what we’re doing.”
Northwest got its season off to a solid start last week, picking up a 43-0 road win at Gering in a game that was called in the third quarter due to lightning.
In his first start at quarterback, Rans Sanders was an efficient 7-for-8 for 109 yards with four touchdowns. He also led the Vikings with 44 yards rushing on six carries.
Sean Juengst topped the receivers with four catches for 54 yards with three scores, and the defense held Gering to 69 yards on 37 plays.
“I thought we were pretty clean,” Stein said. “We had a lot of small breakdowns but it wasn’t because of effort. Our alignment was really good. Some of the stuff that we missed were just steps on offense and defense, some small things that definitely need to get cleaned up when we face the competition we’re going to face the next couple of weeks.”
That stretch begins with an opportunity for a major breakthrough win against McCook.
“It’ll be fun,” Stein said. “Opening night at Viking Field is always fun.”
Lincoln High (0-1) at Grand Island (1-0)
After showing that it hasn’t lost its flare for winning dramatic come-from-behind games during last week’s 32-31 win over Kearney, Class A No. 8-rated Grand Island Senior High hosts Lincoln High in its home opener.
Kickoff at partially renovated Memorial Stadium is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
Lincoln High suffered a 63-6 loss to No. 1 Bellevue West last week. The Links fell in last year’s meeting with the Islanders 42-27.
Carson Cahoy went 14-for-24 for 172 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over Kearney. He also rushed for 92 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Caleb Francl rushed for 97 yards and two scores while Broc Douglass had four catches for 73 yards and a pair of TDs, including the game-winner.
Junior Daylon Keolavone led the defense with seven solo and nine assisted tackles.
GICC (1-0) at Superior (0-1)
Grand Island Central Catholic aims to go 2-0 when it travels for the first time this season to take on Superior.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Superior returns home after falling at Wilber-Clatonia 54-7.
GICC won last year’s meeting 45-7. During last week’s 35-7 victory over Malcolm, junior Russ Martinez passed for 144 yards and three touchdowns in his first start at quarterback. He also rushed for 83 yards.
Isaac Herbek led the receivers with 78 yards and a TD while also registering a team-high seven tackles.
Heartland Lutheran (0-0) at Spalding Academy (0-1)
After a Week 1 bye, Heartland Lutheran finally gets its season underway Friday at 3 p.m. at six-man No. 5-rated Spalding Academy.
The Shamrocks lost at No. 1 Harvard 62-26 to open their season. Junior Jacob Diessner rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while sophomore Dawson Murphy passed for 122 yards and a TD.
