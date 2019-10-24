This is the type of game that can reignite a rivalry — Class B No. 4-rated Northwest at No. 6 Hastings on the final Friday of the regular season.
A district championship is on the line when the pair of 7-1 teams meet at Hastings College, with both of them having their most successful regular season in at least a dozen years.
It’s tough to maintain a rivalry when teams don’t even play, like when the Vikings and Tigers weren’t scheduled against each other from 2014-17.
Neither team will be able to ease into the postseason. There isn’t a tune-up game for the playoffs this year for these squads.
“It’s fun,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “As the pros do, they rest their regulars going into the postseason. But Hastings is kind of a rival because they’re so close and it’s for a district title, something these kids have never had.”
Hastings and Northwest share losses to No. 2 Scottsbluff in back-to-back weeks early in the season. Since then, nobody has been able to beat them.
This has been the type of season that Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker has been waiting for since he left Grand Island Central Catholic to take over the Tigers.
“Our junior and senior classes are guys we’ve been looking forward to for a while,” Shoemaker said. “They bought into what we’re doing and spent a lot of time in the weight room. We also have some sophomores who are spot players and help fill in on special teams. We started seven or eight of our juniors by the end of last year, so we were expecting a good year.”
While Northwest is coming off a self-described disappointing performance in last week’s win over Crete, the Tigers broke the record book in a 64-56 shootout victory over Beatrice.
Junior quarterback Jarrett Synek went 24-for-37 for 457 yards with a Class B record nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
“They are so fast,” Stein said. “We have to tackle well in space, be fundamentally sound and get after the quarterback.”
Shoemaker said: “Obviously our quarterback has been outstanding for us. We’ve also really improved up front. The first couple of games, we were breaking in new linemen since they were all playing new positions. We also have a lot of speed with the receivers.”
For the season, Synek is 127-for-212 for 2,034 yards with 25 touchdowns and two picks. His top target has been junior Carson Shoemaker (47 catches, 673 yards, 8 TDs).
“They have a really good passing game, so we have to get our (defensive backs) going good and definitely have our linemen get some sacks,” said Northwest senior lineman Grady Griess.
Charlie Shoemaker said the Tigers have to make plays against the Vikings’ defense.
“Defensively, it’s a lot of the same guys as on offense,” he said. “They tackles well and they don’t do things to hurt themselves.”
In past years, Northwest would have been the team to bring a passing game putting up big numbers into this game. But this year the Vikings are much more balanced, averaging 169 yards passing and 162 yards rushing per game.
Senior quarterback Rans Sanders is 83-for-133 for 1,088 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions and also tops the Vikings in rushing with 451 yards and eight TDs.
“They are very balanced and are great at what they do,” Charlie Shoemaker said. “They are efficient at moving the chains and then they take their shots.”
While Hastings’ offense is flying high heading into this game, the defense may have its confidence shaken after giving up those 56 points against Beatrice.
“It was a weird night where we blew nine plays,” Charlie Shoemaker said. “We did not do what we’re supposed to do. When we looked at film, a lot of the guys were saying, ‘Man, why did I do that?’
“So hopefully it was mental mistakes and we’ll get things fixed for this week.”
A win and a district title would be important for both teams. Charlie Shoemaker said with the winner likely locked into the No. 4 spot in the playoff seedings, there’s a lot to play for.
The Vikings agree.
“We’ve been working for this all year,” Griess said. “We’ve had this on our mind since we were in fifth grade playing football over on that (practice) field.
Grand Island (7-1) at Lincoln East (5-3)
Class A No. 7-rated Grand Island Senior High will be part of the last piece of the Class A playoff puzzle when the Islanders take on Lincoln East in the “late” 8 p.m. game at Seacrest Field.
Both teams are advancing in the playoffs, but a win will be huge for the Islanders. They currently sit seventh in the point standings and are trying to lock down a first-round home game.
The Spartans are coming off a 43-14 loss to No. 2 Millard West one week after that team topped Grand Island 20-7.
St. Paul (8-0) at GICC (4-4)
St. Paul’s first ever game as a No. 1-rated team comes against an old rival.
The undefeated Wildcats head to Memorial Stadium for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest against Grand Island Central Catholic having defeated every opponent so far by at least 21 points.
St. Paul averages 319 yards rushing per game, led by junior Eli Larson who has 1,545 yards on 146 carries (10.6 ypc) with 23 touchdowns.
Central Catholic snapped a four-game losing streak last week by blanking Gibbon 17-0 and needs to pull off the upset to increase its playoff chances. The Crusaders are 17th in the point standings with seven district champions and nine wild cards advancing in Class C-2.
Heartland Lutheran (6-2) at Silver Lake (2-5)
It’s the biggest regular-season finale in program history when Heartland Lutheran heads to Silver Lake for Friday’s 3 p.m. contest.
The Red Hornets hope to shake off last week’s tough 26-24 home loss to Red Cloud and punch their ticket into the playoffs for the first time.
Heartland Lutheran is in a three-way tie for eighth place in the points standings, so a first-round home playoff game is still a possibility.
Silver Lake defeated Hampton 49-13 last week to snap a five-game losing streak. The Mustangs’ two wins have come against winless teams.
