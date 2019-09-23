Northwest (13-5) pulled out a 2-0 victory Monday night over York (9-9) in pitching duel.
Like something out of the old wild west, this shootout saw Viking pitcher Emily Stein grab her 12th win of the season against Duke freshman Lauryn Haggador. The two pitchers combined to only give up six hits in the game.
When the dust settled it was the Vikigns who came out on top scoring the only runs of the game in the first inning.
Stein fanned the first three York batters of the game. She had nine strikeouts in the game.
Viking coach Jake Ritzdorf said after only scoring in the first inning, he was glad Stein was lights out the rest of the way.
“We were just lucky we got the two runs in the first inning and Emily was on and that’s all we needed,” he said.
He added that solid defense was a big part of the win.
“Our defense was great. We kind of put a challenge on them last Saturday to be a little bit better defensively if we want to be the team we want to be. They answered the call. That’s what you have to do if you are going to be a great team,” Ritzdorf said.
Northwest got things started with a bang in the bottom of the first with a lead-off double by catcher Shayna Fila. After a Lexy Walton strikeout, Skylee
Nelson roped an RBI single to left field to score Fila and take the lead 1-0. The Vikings didn’t stop there as Mackenzie Palu drew a walk then Stein helped her own cause by hitting a sacrifice fly to right field which was deep enough to score Nelson.
Duke pitcher Haggador got out the jam by striking out Alicyn O’Neill to end the inning.
Northwest had a chance to add to the lead in the fourth inning as the first two batters reached on Duke errors.
O’Neill led off the bottom of the inning with a bouncer that ate up York first baseman Alexis Linder and rolled into right field. O’Neill was then thrown out trying to steal second.
Next, Ahdriana Medrano reached on an error by Duke second baseman Kaitlyn Martin as the routine grounder went between her legs.
That brought up Avyn Urbanski with a chance to add more to Northwest’s lead.
She then hit an infield single.
Ellie Gonzalez was brought in a pinch hitter for Maddy Cushing and Gonzalez was struck-out for the second out of the inning. Haggador once again got out of a jam by fanning Fila stranding both Viking runners. She struck out five Vikings in the contest.
In all Northwest left five on the base paths in the game while York had four.
The Dukes just couldn’t get into a groove against Stein who struck out at least one batter in every inning.
Ritzdorf said although York has had a rough season, never rule them out as not being a tough foe.
“They are a great team, the Seevers are great coaches and you know they are going to do things right,” he said.
The first Duke hit came in the second inning when Bailey Robinson doubled to deep left field with one out.
Stein then walked Emma Ziemba before getting out of the inning on a strike-out and an infield pop fly.
York’s only other hit came in the sixth as Linder reached single to third base but was left stranded.
Stein walked two in the game. Haggador’s gae up only one free pass.
GINW won’t have long to celebrate the victory as they come right back and play Tuesday against another tough Class B foe, Adams Central.
Ritzdorf said although the season is winding down he doesn’t look to far ahead but rather just take one game at a time.
“Coach (Tim) Marker is a good coach. It will probably be another game like tonight,” he said. “Hopefully we get good pitching, good defense, and enough hits to pull out a “W”, said Ritzdorf.
