Class B No. 7-rated Northwest constructed a near-perfect fourth quarter on the offensive end to pull away from No. 3 Beatrice Friday.
The Vikings sizzled while hitting all seven shots from the floor and went 8-for-11 from the free-throw line in the final period to nail down a 57-43 victory.
That sent Northwest into the postseason with plenty of momentum and snapped the Lady Orange’s 10-game winning streak.
“We’ve been pretty focused the last two weeks,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We know that it’s time to go and we saw it last week in Holdrege, (Thursday) night at Boone (Central) and tonight again.
“We’re pretty good defensively. Beatrice is a scary good basketball team — a lot of girls can score, a lot of different ways to score. So I thought our defense, especially our rebounding, was absolutely outstanding tonight. Then our general offensive flow, we did some good things tonight.”
That was especially true from the start of the fourth quarter. The Vikings (18-5) entered the period leading 32-29.
Lauren Hauser, Shanae Suttles and Skylee Nelson all hit 3-pointers within the first three minutes to extend the lead to 43-32. That came after Northwest went 3-for-13 from behind the arc over the first three quarters.
The shots kept falling with every starter hitting at least one in the fourth. The strong showing at the line helped seal a huge win to close out the regular season.
“It gives us tremendous momentum,” Moerer said. “That’s a top five matchup out there tonight — two great teams — and we found a way. We should feel pretty confident about where we are. There are always things to work on, but we’re pretty good heading into subdistricts.”
The teams battled back and forth over the first three quarters. Beatrice (17-3) scored the final seven points in the first quarter to lead 11-8 and the final five in the second to take a 22-21 halftime advantage.
“It was a grinder game,” Moerer said. “We’ve got two teams that are built kind of the same way — grind on man defense, grind out possessions offensively. It doesn’t always look pretty, but that’s a reflection of the defense that’s getting played. I think the first three quarters were just that — a grind for both teams.”
Claire Caspersen scored a game-high 18 points for the Vikings with eight of those coming in the second quarter. Whitney Brown added 13 points and Hauser finished with 12.
Carley Leners topped the Lady Orange with 17 points.
Northwest 57, Beatrice 43
BEATRICE (17-3)
Addie Barnard 0-4 1-2 1, Mak Hatcliff 2-9 1-2 5, Olivia Aden 3-9 0-0 8, Carley Leners 8-15 0-0 17, Nevaeh Martinez 2-3 1-2 5, Whitney Schwisow 2-2 0-0 5, Lexi Schwarz 0-0 0-0 0, Chelsea Leners 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Mahoney 0-1 0-0 0, Avery Barnard 1-2 0-0 2, Hailey Schaaf 0-0 0-0 0, Lexi Schwarz 0-0 0-0 0, Reganne Henning 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 3-6 43.
NORTHWEST (18-5)
Whitney Brown 3-8 6-8 13, Claire Caspersen 8-13 2-3 18, Lauren Hauser 4-8 2-2 12, Shanae Suttles 1-6 3-4 6, Skylee Nelson 2-3 0-0 6, Adriana Esquivel 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Paul 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Julesgard 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey Adams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-39 12-17 57.
Beatrice 11 11 7 14—43
Northwest 8 13 11 25—57
3-point field goals—Beatrice 4-17 (Hatcliff 0-3, Aden 2-8, Ca. Leners 1-3, W. Schwarz 1-1, Mahoney 0-1, Av. Barnard 0-1). NW 6-16 (Brown 1-5, Hauser 2-4, Suttles 1-3, Nelson 2-3). Fouled out—Ad. Barnard. Rebounds—Beatrice 17 (Ca. Leners 4), NW 33 (Hauser, Nelson 7). Assists—Beatrice 6 (Ad. Barnard 3), NW 8 (Brown, Caspersen, Nelson 2). Turnovers—Beatrice 6, NW 13. Total fouls—Beatrice 18, NW 10. Technicals—none.
BOYS
Beatrice 74, Northwest 48
A rough start translated into a rough outing for Northwest on Friday.
The Vikings fell behind Beatrice by double digits in the first quarter, and that snowballed into a 74-48 setback.
Northwest coach Chip Bahe said the Orangemen (11-8) set the tone early with an 11-2 run.
“I thought the burst from 9-7 to 20-9 was a big burst for them, and I thought they played extremely well and confident after that, and we didn’t,” he said. “That’s a tribute to them.
“And then they made shots. They made five threes in the first half and we made one. It comes down a little bit to made shots and that just didn’t give us any life.”
The Vikings (13-9) trailed 35-22 at the half. They got the lead down to nine points four times in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer, and Beatrice used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to greatly expand the final margin.
“I thought we came out after half and played hard,” Bahe said. “I’m real proud of our kids. I thought we played hard the whole night. We just didn’t play efficiently.
“We got it to single digits twice and in fact I think we had the ball twice at single digits on two different occasions and came up dry. They made big shots, and a lot of their big shots came from them getting too deep into the paint.”
Jace Pethoud and Devin Smith both finished with 14 points for Beatrice. Smith scored all of his in the first half off the bench and was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers. Kaden Glynn added 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Jed Walford topped Northwest with 21 points while Parker Janky added 15.
Bahe said there were some late-season lessons to learn from the loss.
“I think the big thing is you’re not necessarily always going to play from ahead,” he said. “I didn’t think we were as good a basketball team as them after they got it to 20-9, and we just can’t let that happen in big ballgames. They’re a good basketball team.”
“We’re playing awfully good basketball. We just weren’t very good tonight.”
Beatrice 74, Northwest 48
BEATRICE (11-8)
Bennett Crandall 4-5 2-4 10, Elliot Jurgens 3-6 1-3 7, Jace Pethoud 5-7 4-5 14, Kaden Glynn 3-5 4-4 11, Peyton Murphy 3-7 0-1 7, Devin Smith 5-7 0-0 14, Tucker Timmerman 3-4 3-3 9, Balden Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Qwin Zabokrtsky 0-0 0-0 0, Dominik Salazar 0-0 0-0 0. Aidan Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Sion Kuol 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-42 16-22 74.
NORTHWEST (13-9)
Parker Janky 3-9 8-10 15, Colby Hayes 0-8 0-0 0, Tyler Hageman 1-2 0-0 2, Alex Brandt 0-3 0-0 0, Sean Juengst 2-5 1-2 5, Sam Hartman 1-3 0-1 2, Isaiah Winton 0-1 0-0 0, Jed Walford 7-16 4-5 21, Riley Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Buhrman 0-0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Johnny Bangs 1-1 0-0 3, Jacob Kaminski 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 13-18 48.
Beatrice 20 15 16 23—74
Northwest 11 11 17 9—48
3-point field goals—Beatrice 6-11 (Jurgens 0-1, Glynn 1-2, Murphy 1-4, Smith 4-4), NW 5-21 (Janky 1-3, Hayes 0-5, Brandt 0-3, Juengst 0-1, Walford 3-8, Bangs 1-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Beatrice 31 (Glynn 7), NW 27 (Janky, Walford 4). Assists—Beatrice 16 (Glynn 7), NW 4 (Brandt 2). Turnovers—Beatrice 9, NW 13. Total fouls—Beatrice 17, NW 19. Technicals—Juengst.
