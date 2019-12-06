Class B preseason No. 2-rated Northwest turned a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter into a 17-point victory over No. 6 Waverly in the season opener Friday.
Whitney Brown scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the final period, and the hosts went 6-for-8 from the free throw line to expand the lead for a 57-40 victory.
“I think we got comfortable,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “I think we made better decisions eventually against a very good basketball team. Waverly is a good, young team.”
Northwest scored the final five points of the third quarter to take a 39-36 lead, then added the first six in the fourth — all by Brown — to cap off an 11-0 run.
Northwest didn’t turn the ball over in the fourth quarter. It had one turnover in the second half after making 12 before halftime.
“At halftime, we knew that we had to slow down,” said junior guard Shanae Suttles, who had 14 points and was 4-for-4 from the line in the fourth. “We were getting a little too fast. If we slowed down, we knew that we’d be OK.”
Moerer said taking better care of the ball was the key to the win.
“I’m not very happy with 12 turnovers in a half, but I’ll definitely take one against their pressure because they pressed all night,” he said. “Again, in a lot of respects, we’re a young team. We have a lot of players who haven’t been on this stage before playing a lot of minutes.
“That was good to see the progress through the game. We kept getting better, kept getting better. You could see us learning on the fly.”
Junior post Claire Caspersen gave Northwest a third double-digit scorer. She recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“That’s tremendous balance (scoring),” Moerer said. “I thought our shot selection was pretty good. We shot pretty well from the line too (17-for-22), and that’s an area we’ve worked a lot on.”
Brown was limited to five points in the first half but went 5-for-6 from the floor in the final period.
“Waverly game planned to stop Whitney,” Moerer said. “Their press was diamond-and-one on Whitney. Their half-court defense was diamond-and-one on Whitney. Yet we were able to move the ball effectively and score. That makes it hard on teams to run junk defenses.”
Waverly held the advantage in depth, substituting five players at a time, even after the starters began the game going 3-for-3.
Northwest only used senior guard Bailey Adams and junior post Addy Esqival off the bench, but those players gave the team valuable minutes.
“We got huge minutes (off the bench),” Moerer said. “We’re still working on developing depth, and that’s going to be a work in progress. But we got fantastic minutes tonight from Addy and from Bailey.”
It was a big opening win for the defending state champions, who travel to No. 3 Norris Saturday before hosting No. 4 Seward and No. 1 Crete next week on back-to-back days.
“Starting off our season, our schedule is really tough, so we just need to stay calm and keep practicing hard like we’re doing,” Suttles said. “This gives us a big confidence boost.”
Northwest 57, Waverly 40
WAVERLY (0-1)
Emelia Rourke 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Persinger 0-3 2-2 2, Julia Martin 3-8 2-2 8, Ellie Bream 4-12 0-0 11, Leah Rasmussen 3-6 0-0 6, Macy Stoltenberg 0-3 0-0 0, Maddie Ratzlaff 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Dehning 1-4 2-2 5, Anna Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Paige Radenslaben 3-6 1-1 8, Kelsey Cordes 0-0 0-0 0, Mallory Retzlaff 0-0 0-0 0, Abbie Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Maya Qualset 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 4-7 40.
NORTHWEST (1-0)
Whitney Brown 7-18 3-5 18, Claire Caspersen 3-6 7-8 13, Lauren Hauser 0-5 0-0 0, Shanae Suttles 3-8 7-8 14, Skylee Nelson 3-6 0-1 8, Bailey Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Adriana Esquival 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 18-50 17-22 57.
Waverly 13 8 15 4—40
Northwest 13 14 12 18—57
3-point field goals—Waverly 5-14 (Persinger 0-1, MArtin 0-1, Bream 3-5, Mal. Retzlaff 0-2, Dehning 1-2, Radenslaben 1-3), NW 4-19 (Brown 1-6, Hauser 0-2, Stutles 1-5, Nelson 2-5, Adams 0-1). Fouled out—Radenslaben. Rebounds—Waverly 28 (Bream 6), NW 38 (Caspersen 11). Assists—Waverly 7 (Persinger, Bream, Mal. Retzlaff 2), NW 8 (Suttles 3). Turnovers—Waverly 18, NW 13. Total fouls—Waverly 16, NW 7. Technicals—none.
BOYS
Northwest 52, Waverly 33
Northwest rode a red-hot second quarter to a 52-33 victory over Waverly Friday.
The hosts put up 24 points and went 6-for-7 from behind the 3-point line over those eight minutes to build up a 36-20 halftime lead.
Northwest coach Chip Bahe said the hot outside shooting wasn’t exactly a shock.
“I wouldn’t say you went, wow, that was expected,” he said. “But we’re going to shoot the ball well. We have guys who aren’t just shooters, they’re makers. They shot them with confidence.
“The guys that made a lot of those threes missed a couple of their first threes then got hot as the game went on.”
That was the case for Alex Brandt, who had all 16 of his points in the first half. After missing his first attempt, he knocked down his final six shots of the half, including four 3-pointers in a row.
Colby Hayes had 11 of his 12 points before halftime, going 3-for-4 behind the arc after missing his first attempt.
“These kids like each other, and they fed off each other’s energy,” Bahe said. “We played well. We played sharp and we didn’t take the foot off the gas. But Waverly’s Waverly. Man, they’re competitive.”
Waverly did close to within 42-28 in the third quarter before Riley Anderson hit a big three to end the period with what Bahe described as another big shot.
Tyler Hageman added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Northwest.
Noah Stoddard topped Waverly with 18 points, but the team struggled to go 10-for-43 (23.3%) from the floor and 3-for-28 (10.7%) on 3-pointers.
Northwest couldn’t celebrate its win for long. It has a quick turnaround to play at Norris Saturday, part of what Bahe said is a long series of tests prior to Christmas.
“We’re going to get tested again (Saturday),” he said. “It’s a test tonight to go home, have a shootaround at 8:30 (a.m.) and then hop on the bus at 11 and try to do it all over again.”
Northwest 52, Waverly 33
WAVERLY (0-1)
Cole Murray 1-7 0-0 3, Mason Nieman 0-5 2-2 2, Noah Stoddard 5-11 6-11 18, Andrew Heffelfinger 1-6 0-1 2, Barrett Skrobecki 1-1 0-4 2, Hogan Wingrove 0-0 0-0 0, Adam Benes 1-4 0-0 2, Drew Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Landon Tjaden 0-5 2-2 2, Riley Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Cam Rine 0-0 0-0 0, Treyton Cockerill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-43 10-20 33.
NORTHWEST (1-0)
Parker Janky 0-2 3-6 3, Colby Hayes 4-13 1-2 12, Tyler Hageman 3-10 5-6 11, Alex Brandt 6-10 0-0 16, Sean Juengst 2-6 0-0 4, Isaiah Winton 0-2 0-0 0, Riley Anderson 2-2 0-0 6, Johnny Bangs 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Kaminski 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Mosely 0-0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 9-14 52.
Waverly 6 14 8 5—33
Northwest 12 24 9 7—52
3-point field goals—Waverly 3-28 (urray 1-7, Nieman 0-3, Stoddard 2-7, Heffelfinger 0-3, Benes 0-2, Miller 0-1, Tjaden 0-4, Cockerill 0-1), NW 9-22 (Janky 0-1, Hayes 3-9, Hageman 0-2, Brandt 4-7, Juengst 0-1, Anderson 2-2). Fouuled out—none. Rebounds—Waverly 25 (urray, SKrobecki, Wingrove, Benes 4), NW 42 (Hageman 10). Assists—Waverly 4, NW 11 (Brandt 3). Turnovers—Waverly 14, NW 17. Total fouls—Waverly 16, NW 17. Technicals—none.
